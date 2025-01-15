EFCC begins training of Liberian anti-corruption officers in Abuja

By Blessing Omale, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, January 13, 2025, kicked off a four-day training program for officers of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) at its Academy in Karu, Abuja.

The training, which is focused on Financial Crimes and Investigative Report Writing, aims to enhance the ability of LACC officers to conduct comprehensive investigations and analyze various financial crimes.

In his welcome address, EFCC Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, emphasized the critical role of knowledge and training in tackling financial crimes.

“Knowledge is better than physical strength,” Olukoyede stated, underscoring that the training would equip the officers with the skills needed to advance their careers and perform their roles effectively.

Speaking on behalf of the EFCC, Deputy Commander Chinwe Ndubeze, Commandant of the EFCC Academy, assured the trainees that the Academy was well-equipped to meet their expectations, thanks to the expertise of the resource persons leading the sessions.

Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE II Aliyu Wali, highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in the fight against corruption and financial crimes.

“International collaboration, especially within Africa, is a powerful tool against transnational financial crimes,” he said, noting that the training also serves as a platform for exchanging strategies and best practices among the participants.

Dr. Miatta Jeh, leader of the Liberian delegation, expressed gratitude on behalf of the LACC officers, thanking the EFCC and the Nigerian government for their hospitality and support in providing the training opportunity.

The training will cover topics including Financial Investigation Techniques, Introduction to Financial Intelligence, Asset Tracing (Financial Transactions), Interviewing Techniques in Financial Crimes, Financial Data Analysis, and Report Writing.

This collaboration reflects a growing regional effort to combat financial crimes and foster stronger anti-corruption measures across Africa.