Commissioner pledges rewards for outstanding performance in information management

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayalsa state ministry of information, orientation, and strategy has announced a significant update to the roles and responsibilities of its personnel. Information officers will now be referred to as information and public relations officers (IPROs), reflecting the evolving demands of modern communication and public relations.

This change follows a resolution made during the 48th national council on information and national orientation held in Kaduna state in December 2024.

The commissioner for Information, orientation, and strategy, Hon. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, conveyed this update during a meeting with officers at the Information House in Yenagoa.

She emphasized the importance of effective government information management, urging all officers to proactively inform and educate the public on government policies and programs.

Hon. Koku-Obiyai expressed satisfaction with the officers’ performances in 2024 and promised to reward outstanding staff in 2025. She also highlighted the need for consistency and timeliness in reporting, calling for the revival of the ministry’s weekly news bulletin to strengthen communication efforts.

The commissioner outlined the expanded responsibilities of IPROs, which include,proactive engagement at their respective duty posts,daily reporting on government activities,high standards in storytelling and media content creation,effective promotion of the activities of their ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Anthony Ifiemeya Borosei, reiterated that the meeting aimed to realign the ministry’s operations for enhanced service delivery. Challenges such as underreporting were discussed, with suggestions for innovative solutions to address financial constraints and commercialization of news.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr. Stanley Imgbi, the scribe of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Bayelsa State Council, who pledged improved service delivery in the new year.