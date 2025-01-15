Chevron Nigeria affirms Commitment to Climate Action, lower carbon future at  S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture

. Discloses 38 PhD S.L Edu Grants Awarded Since 2006

As part of its effort in ensuring a global Net-Zero Goals ,with Commitment to Innovation, Collaboration and Research in Nigeria, Chevron Nigeria has restated its stand on continuous investment in reducing carbon intensity and expanding lower-carbon businesses, thereby supporting a lower carbon future.

Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria, Jim Swartz stated this in Lagos at the 23rd Memorial Lecture honoring late Chief S.L Edu, the founder of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).

Delivering an address at the lecture, Jim Swartz restated the vision of Chevron Nigeria to ensuring the company continues to develop affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy that enables human progress and nature conservation, not just in Nigeria but also in support of the corporation’s commitment to its global net-zero drive.

Chevron Nigeria enhances environmental performance with innovative projects in energy efficiency, flare reductions, renewables, and carbon capture. In Nigeria, we collaborate with the National Climate Change Council on developing the Carbon Market Framework – Jim Swartz

Represented by the General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Olusoga Oduselu, the Chevron boss while commending the Guest Speaker, His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his insightful address on the need for collaboration stated “This year’s lecture, “Greening Africa’s Economies: Can Climate Positive Growth Deliver Prosperity?” addresses the critical impact of climate issues on economies and environments.

Swartz also affirmed support for the ‘Call to Action’ by Prof Osinbajo, which he said inspires optimism and underscores the urgent need for collaborative efforts to achieve Africa’s sustainable future.

Eulogising the commitment of the management of the NCF on preserving, over 45 years, the ideals on which the foundation was established, while restating the energy giant’s continued support to the foundation, Swartz remarked;

“I commend the President, Board, Management, and Staff of NCF for upholding this vision and strengthening the institution as a leader in nature conservation in Nigeria and beyond. We are proud to support ensuring vision.

“In line with our vision, we have maintained a mutually beneficial partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), producing commendable projects to conserve our environment and build Nigeria’s economy.

“One of the projects is the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC), built with funds provided by Chevron Corporation in 1992 as a reserved sanctuary for the rich flora and fauna of the Lekki Peninsula and a significant uptake of available Carbon dioxide (CO2) in the environment.

“Today, the LCC has become one of Africa’s most prominent and diverse urban parks. It attracts tourists from all over the world, thus contributing to the nation’s economy. The LCC is also known as a safe habitat for several species of plants and animals going extinct and has attracted several educational researchers. This is a part of the Chevron’s Commitment.

The Chevron Boss proudly stated that Chevron Corporation is a signatory of the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change; whilst Chevron Nigeria supports Chevron Corporation’s commitment to global net-zero goals.