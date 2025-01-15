Air Peace secures 6th IOSA certification, sets new benchmark for safety in African aviation

FROM LEFT: Head of Quality, Air Peace Limited Engineer Patrick Achurefe, Chairman/CEO, Air Peace Limited, Dr. Allen Onyema, Area Manager, West and Central Africa, IATA, Dr. Samson Fatokun and Safety Manager, Air Peace limited Captain Godfrey Ogbogu at the IOSA Certification presentation ceremony in Lagos recently.

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

With an unwavering focus on raising the bar in operational safety and excellence, Air Peace Limited has secured its sixth consecutive International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Certification.

This milestone underscores Air Peace’s commitment to maintaining the highest global safety standards in aviation, cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

Welcoming guests to the presentation ceremony, Head of Quality, Air Peace Limited Engineer Patrick Achurefe, thanked the airline’s Chairman, Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, for his unwavering support throughout the rigorous audit process.

He said, “We are grateful to our chairman for believing in our capabilities and supporting the meticulous efforts required for this achievement.

He noted that Air Peace first earned its place on the IOSA registry in 2016, just two years after commencing operations. Since then, Air Peace has consistently met the stringent standards required to maintain this global recognition, achieving certifications in the years that followed.

“I am elated that we did not disappoint, as the process managers involved in the audit demonstrated exceptional expertise and dedication”, he added.

Speaking at the event, Area Manager, West and Central Africa, IATA, Dr. Samson Fatokun commended Air Peace for being the pride of Nigeria. He noted the airline’s remarkable achievements in just a decade of its operations, insisting that it is not a mere fluke.

“Air Peace’s presence on the IOSA registry is a testament to its unwavering dedication to safety, operational excellence, and professionalism.

“This milestone is not just a victory for the airline but a pride for Nigeria. It highlights that local carriers can operate at the highest international safety levels,” he said.

While receiving the certificate, Chairman/CEO, Air Peace Limited, Dr. Allen Onyema expressed gratitude to the airline’s management team, who worked tirelessly to achieve this feat.

“Today marks another significant milestone for our young and ambitious airline,” he said. He noted that the certification is an attestation to the hard work and dogged determination of the Board and Management of Air Peace in ensuring safety standards and a just culture in the organization.

“This sixth IOSA certification is a testament to our commitment to global safety standards. It affirms that we are on the right track and provides our passengers with the confidence that their safety remains our top priority.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to our management team and staff who have gone above and beyond to make this possible”, Dr. Onyema said.

Dr. Onyema also praised Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Hon. Festus Keyamo and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for implementing progressive policies that are transforming the aviation sector.

“Under the guidance of Minister Keyamo, Nigeria’s signing of the Cape Town Convention has opened new opportunities for the aviation industry. This move will enhance the capacity of local airlines, reduce operational costs, and ultimately lead to more competitive airfares.

“I also appreciate IATA for its unwavering support for the industry and for ensuring that African airlines like Air Peace have a seat at the global table,” Onyema added.

Present at the ceremony at the airline’s corporate headquarters in Lagos were IATA’s Area Manager & Head of Account Management for West & Central Africa, Dr. Samson Fatokun, Air Peace’s top executives, including Director of Flight Operations, Captain Augustin Kamano; Head of Training, Captain Gerald Udaya; Safety Manager, Captain Godfrey Ogbogu; Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo; Cabin Services Manager, Ikwo Iyanam, Head of IT, James Bello, and Head of Sales and Business Development, Davids Odeyemi.

This sixth IOSA certification is a major achievement for Air Peace, reflecting its deep-rooted safety culture, robust management systems, and commitment to continuous improvement. It sets a new benchmark for safety in African aviation and inspires other carriers across the continent to strive for similar excellence.

By consistently meeting and exceeding international safety standards, Air Peace reinforces its position as a leading voice in African aviation, a source of pride for Nigeria, and a trusted airline for millions of passengers globally.

