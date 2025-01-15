A’Ibom: Navy nabs 3 over suspected oil theft, smuggling 

34.7 C
by Editor055

 

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operation Base (FOB), Ibaka, Akwa Ibom, says it has apprehended three persons over alleged oil theft in the state.
The Commanding Officer, Capt. Uche Aneke, said on Monday, that the suspects were caught carrying 1,800 litres of stolen Premium Motor Spirit, also called petrol.
Aneke who spoke while handing over the suspects to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ibaka, said that they were apprehended at about 11.30a.m on Jan. 10.
“Our personnel on routine patrol around Bendero and Uta Uyata General Area of Mbo, intercepted a wooden boat carrying about 1,800 litres of petrol.
“The product was carefully concealed under cargos which included packs of soft drinks, biscuits, sachet water, casava flakes among others.
“Their intention is to smuggle the product from Nigeria into the Republic of Cameroun,” he said.
He said that the navy, under the watch of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, was strongly committed to combating maritime crime and economic sabotage.
Aneke warned those involved in oil theft, smuggling and pipeline vandalism to desist forthwith, saying, “Nigeria’s waters and coastal areas are not for illegal activities”
The commanding officer said that the navy would continue to detect criminal elements within the FOB Ibaka operational area through the use of advanced surveillance and intelligence technology.
Receiving the suspects and the seized products on behalf of NSCDC, ASC Willie Emediong, said that the suspects would be prosecuted after thorough investigation on the matter.(NAN)

