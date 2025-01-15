2025 Budget Defence of  Ministry of Defence with  committee at the Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

From left: Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Gabriel Tenimu Aduda, Minister of State for Defence Bello Mohammed Matawalle and Director of Legal Services Ministry of Defence Adegbola Odugbesa, during the 2025 Budget Defence of the Ministry with the House Committee on Defence at the National Assembly in Abuja ,on Tuesday.

From left: Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Defence Babajimi Benson, Clerk of the committee Musa Aliyu and a member of the committee Sada Soli, during the 2025 Budget Defence of the Ministry of Defence with the committee at the National Assembly in Abuja … Photos: Anayo Opara.

