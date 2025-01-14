Uzodimma set for five years anniversary, satisfied with quality of ongoing projects

Governor Hope Uzodimma has expressed satisfaction with the quality of construction and the speed of ongoing projects in Imo State ahead of the anniversary of his five years in office, Wednesday, saying that his projects are meant to close the infrastructural gap in the State.

Fielding questions from newsmen on Monday while on inspection of the ongoing projects, he said a good number of the projects had recorded appreciable progress, and that he was impressed.

The ongoing projects which the Governor inspected include: Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre (EIICC), Assumpta /Control Post Roundabout Flyover, Ellen Seilif/DSS/Onitsha road, Works Layout Roads, Aladimma/Chukwuma Nwoha/Egbu road, Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu/Okigwe road flyover, and the 3-R Government digital complex located at ICAPS Egbu road, Owerri.

“Most of the projects in the urban renewal programme are making huge progress. The idea is to decongest the gridlock in the city and reduce stress and the inconveniences to travelers coming in and going out of the State,” he explained.

He noted that after the removal of fuel subsidy the income of the States from the Federal Allocation Accounts Committee (FAAC) appreciated, saying that for leaders who are God fearing, it gladdens their heart that the resources from the Federal Government are deployed to tangible projects, and to recover the infrastructural gaps created in the past due to high cost of living.

The Governor who expressed satisfaction with the way the works are being carried out on the projects said he was also happy that Imolites are “gradually coming to terms with the reality in Imo State.”

He added that the 3-R administration has not done badly in the first one year of his second tenure going by the promises he made on his inauguration on January 15, 2024, when he assured that he will increase the number of Infrastructure, healthcare services, education, schools and human resources development, as well as the speed of his developmental projects.

“With what is going on, the citizens are beginning to build confidence day-by-day on government because government is returning trust that was lost in the past.”

He reassured that he will do more to get the full buy-in of the people.

“When you are working, the people will acknowledge it and will begin to see your efforts and gradually they will begin to buy into your ideas, in that way you will get sustainable confidence.”

Governor Uzodimma also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the courage to remove the fuel subsidy that has made more money available to both the Federal Government and the sub-nationals through the Federal Allocation Accounts Committee.

His words: “it is important these monies are deployed to things that will make people feel the positive impact of subsidy removal, things like repairing and replacing government infrastructure, investing in agriculture, livestock development and food security, making sure that public institutions like hospitals and schools are made to function so that the value is felt by the people.

“In reconciling the negative effect of the subsidy removal and the benefits in terms of social infrastructure, social benefits and ease of doing business occasioned by the provisions of more money coming to the States, State Governments must do things to show the citizens that more monies are coming to them in form of putting lives back to the citizens. People must feel happy and the jubilation must be there.

“When Government says something they should be able to do it. That is the whole idea of governance.’’

Those that accompanied the Governor on the inspection were the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Commissioner for Works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu and some members of the State Expanded Executive Council.