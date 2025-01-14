UNILAG  Convocation Lecture by  Dr Tayo Aduloju held in Lagos

L-r… Guest Lecturer, CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Dr Tayo Aduloju; Pro- Pro-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) Chairman of the Occasion, Former Governor of Lagos State /Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola; (SAN) Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service) (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) (UNILAG) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa, during the Convocation lecture title “Universities as Hubs for Development and wealth Creation” held at the University of Lagos. 13/1/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Vice-Chancellor. University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; presenting a gift to the guest lecturer CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Dr Tayo Aduloju.

L-r …Vice-Chancellor. University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; presenting a gift to the Chairman of the Occasion, Former Governor of Lagos State /Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola; (SAN).

Guest lecturer CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Dr Tayo Aduloju.

Cross Section of the guest.

From 5th left… CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Dr Tayo Aduloju; Pro-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) Chairman of the Occasion, Former Governor of Lagos State /Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola; (SAN) Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service) (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) (UNILAG) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics and Research, University of Lagos. Prof Bola Oboh, and other Management staff, during the Convocation lecture titled “Universities as Hubs for Development and Wealth Creation” held at the University of Lagos on 13/1/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

