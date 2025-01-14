33.2 C
Lagos
January 14, 2025
Trending now

LG autonomy, state police are pivotal transformation, says Osifeso

Governor Mutfwang collaborates with FAAN to  enhance airlifts of pilgrims directly from…

LASG warns residents against reinfection of wild polio virus

LG polls: Lagos APC clarifies fates of incumbent 57 council chairmen

At Professional Development Webinar, APWEN president harps on entrepreneurial volunteering

How Lagos first female Speaker, Meranda rose to pinnacle amidst stormy waters

Budget defence  by  Nigerian Football Federation, Nat’l Sports Commission  at Nat’l Assembly…

UNILAG  Convocation Lecture by  Dr Tayo Aduloju held in Lagos

Leadership: The Little Things That Shape The Big Picture

House of reps Committee on Army, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

UNILAG  Convocation Lecture by  Dr Tayo Aduloju held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0111

L-r… Guest Lecturer, CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Dr Tayo Aduloju; Pro- Pro-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN)  Chairman of the Occasion, Former Governor of Lagos State /Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola; (SAN) Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa, during the Convocation lecture title “Universities as Hubs for Development and wealth Creation”  held at the University of Lagos. 13/1/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Vice-Chancellor. University of Lagos  (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade  Ogunsola; presenting a gift to the guest lecturer CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Dr Tayo Aduloju.

L-r …Vice-Chancellor. University of Lagos  (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade  Ogunsola; presenting a gift to the Chairman of the Occasion, Former Governor of Lagos State /Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola; (SAN).

Guest lecturer CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Dr Tayo Aduloju.

Cross Section of the guest.

From 5th left… CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Dr Tayo Aduloju; Pro-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN)  Chairman of the Occasion, Former Governor of Lagos State /Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola; (SAN) Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics and Research, University of Lagos. Prof Bola Oboh, and other Management staff, during the Convocation lecture titled “Universities as Hubs for Development and Wealth Creation”  held at the University of Lagos on  13/1/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Investigative hearing on 2024 Hajj exercise at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja 

Peter Anayo

Trinity House Church,  Cross Over Night service  to Usher in  the year held in  Lagos  

Peter Anayo

Life Support Foundation presents widows Christmas Conference in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO