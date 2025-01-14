SAIPEC 2025: Pioneering Regional Growth – First Speakers Announced

The Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) has announced the first set of distinguished speakers for its 2025 edition, set to take place from 11-13 February at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos, Nigeria.

Participants can explore innovative strategies, key opportunities and hear groundbreaking discussions across three impactful days of panels, keynotes and networking sessions.

Among the prominent speakers confirmed for this year is Dr. Osayande Igiehon, CEO and Managing Director of Heirs Energies, who will make his inaugural appearance at SAIPEC to provide invaluable insights on the evolving role of independent oil and gas operators across the region.

Now entering its ninth edition, SAIPEC, hosted by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) continues to serve as a cornerstone event for the African oil, gas and energy sector. Originally designed to bolster the growth of independent companies of all sizes, the conference has evolved in tandem with the increasing participation of these operators, who are playing an ever-greater role in acquiring and managing strategic assets. The inclusion of industry leaders like Dr. Igiehon underscores the essential role of African independents as drivers of regional energy security, investment, and innovation.

Further confirmed speakers include:

Wole Ogunsanya, CEO, Geoplex Limited, Chairman, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria

Gbenga Komolafe, CCE, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission

Menelaos Ydreos, Secretary General, International Gas Union

Obi Uzu, Vice Chairman, PETAN, CEO, Global Process and Pipelines Limited

Daere Akobo, former Assistant Secretary, PETAN, Chairman, PANA Holdings

Proscovia Nabbanja, Chief Executive Officer, Uganda National Oil Company

Rustonlyn Suacco Dennis, President & CEO, NOCAL – National Oil Company of Liberia

Baboucarr Njie, Managing Director, Gambia National Petroleum Corporation

Amadou Hassane, E&P Director, Ministry of Petroleum, Republic of Niger

Foday Mansaray, Director General, Petroleum Directorate – Sierra Leone

Charles Sangweni, Director General, PURA, United Republic of Tanzania

Akeem Ariyo, Managing Director, AOS Orwell

Osayande Igiehon, CEO and Managing Director, Heirs Energies

Emeka Okwuosa, GCEO, Oilserv Limited

Ufoma Immanuel, CEO, Chappal Energies Limited

Michelle Burkett, Managing Director, West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo)

Johnbosco Uche, President, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE)

Dr Yann Livulibutt Yangari, Partner, Flamboyans Services, Former Head of the Gabon Gas Task Force

Julius Rone, CEO, UTM Offshore

A full list of speakers can be found at https://saipec-event.com/speakers with further names being added daily.

A Must-Attend Platform for the Energy Sector

SAIPEC 2025 will feature over 50 insightful sessions in total, exploring market trends, regulatory developments and emerging technologies. Delegates will also benefit from unrivalled networking opportunities, engaging with more than 6,000 energy professionals, operators and service companies from across the African continent and beyond.

This year’s event is again complemented by a fully sold-out exhibition, showcasing leading operators and service providers, including AOS Orwell, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, Shell Nigeria, Eunisell Ltd, Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), Oilserv, OIDA Energy Group, BG Technology, Tecon Energy Services, Dorman Long Engineering and many more.

Free visitor registration is now open via the SAIPEC website, offering unparalleled access to cutting-edge products, services and innovations from the world’s leading energy companies.

SAIPEC encourages early participation with a special delegate rate available until January 17, 2025. Spaces are limited, so interested participants are urged to secure their places soon to avoid disappointment.

Be Part of Africa’s Leading Oil and Gas Conversation

SAIPEC 2025 promises to set the stage for critical discussions, cross-industry collaboration and the empowerment of regional players