LG polls: Lagos APC clarifies fates of incumbent 57 council chairmen

by Peter Anayo

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State chapter has clarified the fates of 57 incumbent Local Government Chairmen who seek elective offices during the forth-coming council polls,

The Publicity Secretary of APC in the State, Seye Oladejo made the clarification in a statement and made available to newsmen, noting.it is only incumbent council chairmen who seek reelection that would resign their positions.

The statement which was titled, “Re-Directive on Resignation of Incumbent Chairmen Contesting for Executive Chairmanship Position,” noted that those affected council chairmen could not be umpires and contestants at the same time.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a false directive purportedly issued by the Lagos State Chairman of APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi to incumbent Council Chairmen who intend to seek re-election to resign their offices.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that there’s no iota truth in the publication as it was twisted to suit the interest of the publisher.

“On the contrary, the directive issued was to APC Local Government Chairmen who seek elective offices during the forth-coming elections to resign their positions as they cannot be umpires and contestants at the same time.
.”The Local Government party chairmen who double as aspirants in the coming elections, for emphasis, will be required to resign their current positions when the guidelines are released.

“We wish to enjoin Party members and the general public to refrain from peddling misleading information that can heat up the polity.

“As we await the electoral guidelines from the newly reconstituted LASIEC, we should all continue to promote activities that will engender party cohesion and understanding.”

 

