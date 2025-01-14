LG autonomy, state police are pivotal transformation, says Osifeso

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has described the Local Government Fiscal Autonomy and the prospects of Regional Autonomy initiatives, highlighted by the introduction of state police, as pivotal transformation under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State over the weekend, noted that the twin – programmes were milestones in the annal of the nation’s history as they aimed to usher in an era where the nation’s fortunes could flourish once more.

He said that the Local Government Fiscal Autonomy initiative would address long standing issues of fiscal irresponsibility, empowering Local Governments to harness and manage their financial resources effectively.

The renowned Surveyor further added that the prospect of Regional Autonomy, highlighted by the introduction of state police, aimed to combat escalating crime rates that have undermined internal security and public confidence.

Aare Osifeso stressed that the introduction of state police not only seeks to empower states, but intends to cultivate a sense of ownership over the safety and security of localities as communities would now be able to rely on their governments to adequately address their unique dilemmas.

He lauded President Tinubu for these laudable initiatives as the vision suggests a decentralization where citizens could transit iin away from the overeliance on the central government in Abuja.

The community leader noted that the Local Government Fiscal Autonomy and the introduction of state police reforms were the groundwork for true socio – economic development, stressing that there, however, exists the potential for growth and prosperity that had been long sought after if citizens rally around this vision of a reformed Nigeria

