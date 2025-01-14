33.2 C
Lagos
January 14, 2025
Trending now

LG autonomy, state police are pivotal transformation, says Osifeso

Governor Mutfwang collaborates with FAAN to  enhance airlifts of pilgrims directly from…

LASG warns residents against reinfection of wild polio virus

LG polls: Lagos APC clarifies fates of incumbent 57 council chairmen

At Professional Development Webinar, APWEN president harps on entrepreneurial volunteering

How Lagos first female Speaker, Meranda rose to pinnacle amidst stormy waters

Budget defence  by  Nigerian Football Federation, Nat’l Sports Commission  at Nat’l Assembly…

UNILAG  Convocation Lecture by  Dr Tayo Aduloju held in Lagos

Leadership: The Little Things That Shape The Big Picture

House of reps Committee on Army, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

LG autonomy, state police are pivotal transformation, says Osifeso

by Bisiriyu Olaoye081

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has described the Local Government Fiscal Autonomy and the prospects of Regional Autonomy initiatives, highlighted by the introduction of state police, as pivotal transformation under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State over the weekend, noted that the twin – programmes were milestones in the annal of the nation’s history as they aimed to usher in an era where the nation’s fortunes could flourish once more.

He said that the Local Government Fiscal Autonomy initiative would address long standing issues of fiscal irresponsibility, empowering Local Governments to harness and manage their financial resources effectively.

The renowned Surveyor further added that the prospect of Regional Autonomy, highlighted by the introduction of state police, aimed to combat escalating crime rates that have undermined internal security and public confidence.

Aare Osifeso stressed that the introduction of state police not only seeks to empower states, but intends to cultivate a sense of ownership over the safety and security of localities as communities would now be able to rely on their governments to adequately address their unique dilemmas.

He lauded President Tinubu for these laudable initiatives as the vision suggests a decentralization where citizens could transit iin away from the overeliance on the central government in Abuja.

The community leader noted that the Local Government Fiscal Autonomy and the introduction of state police reforms were the groundwork for true socio – economic development, stressing that there, however, exists the potential for growth and prosperity that had been long sought after if citizens rally around this vision of a reformed Nigeria

For a better society

 

Related posts

Ajadi mourns popular Businesswoman, Socialite, Adebisi Edionseri, ‘Cash Madam’

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Gov Fubara Promises Cottage Industries, Social Amenities To Create Jobs, Wealth

Editor

Visiting the 2014 National confab will sincerely address so many issues confronting Nigeria –Pastor Lanre-Oke

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO