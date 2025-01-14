Leadership: The Little Things That Shape The Big Picture

DENNIS OLISE

Leadership, often hailed as the bedrock of progress, remains one of humanity’s most misunderstood and misapplied concepts. As we close one year and step into another, it is crucial to ponder the essence of leadership, especially in the context of governance and its far-reaching impact. This reflection gains even more urgency as we observe the evolving dynamics of leadership across Africa, particularly in recent moments of hope and resilience.

The inauguration on January 7, 2025, of Ghana’s newly elected president, Mr. John Dramani Mahama stands as a glowing testament to the values of democracy and continuity. He returned to the exulted office after previously serving as president from 2012 to 2017. His swearing-in ceremony was not just a celebration of electoral success but also a reaffirmation of Ghana’s commitment to democratic ideals and governance. The event drew more than 20 leaders from across the continent, each one a reminder of the shared journey toward stability and progress in Africa. Among them, the presence of the interim president and Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré elicited thunderous applause, reflecting the complex layers of hope, expectation, and solidarity resonating across the African political landscape.

Such moments compel us to reevaluate what leadership means and the “little things” that shape its big picture. Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah once compared leadership to the inner workings of a clock: while the visible face displays time, the true magic lies in the hidden mechanisms beneath. If one cog falters, the entire system collapses. Leadership operates the same way—it thrives on the unseen acts of service, integrity, and accountability that sustain the broader structure.

These reflections are especially pertinent as we assess governance in Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. While the administration promised transformation, the reality has often been mired in economic challenges, policy missteps, and public discontent. Yet, hope remains. For Nigeria to thrive, leadership must prioritize the small but significant acts that directly impact citizens’ lives—timely salaries, youth engagement, transparent governance, and a sincere focus on public welfare.

Africa’s folklore provides enduring lessons about leadership. The Igbo tell of Eze Anyanwu, a sun king whose fairness brought prosperity, contrasting sharply with his brother’s greed that led to chaos. Yoruba mythology celebrates Obatala for his humility and collaborative spirit, while Hausa tales caution against leaders who ignore collective wisdom, as in the story of Sarkin Zaki, the lion king whose refusal to listen led to his downfall.

These narratives remind us that leadership is about service, not status. Yet, in modern society, leadership is too often seen as a trophy rather than a responsibility. I have witnessed this firsthand. In a church association where I once ran for office, the outgoing president sought re-election despite an agreement against it, resulting in a divisive power struggle. In another instance, a community development group elected an unwilling and unprepared candidate, leading to stagnation. Such stories highlight the dangers of prioritizing convenience or ego over competence and vision.

Amid these challenges, there are glimpses of hope. Ghana’s recent election demonstrated the power of leadership rooted in stability and democratic values. Similarly, the reception of Burkina Faso’s military leader at the ceremony signals Africa’s yearning for leadership that aligns with the people’s aspirations, even amid unconventional transitions. These events underscore that leadership, when done right, can inspire unity, progress, and resilience.

The path forward demands a shift in how we perceive leadership. It begins with holding leaders accountable for their actions, not their rhetoric. Communities must actively groom competent leaders through mentorship and education. Aspiring leaders, in turn, must confront their motivations, asking themselves, “Am I seeking this role for personal gain, or to serve?”

As we embrace a new year, let us reflect on the lessons of the past. Leadership, like the clock’s gears, is about the unseen efforts that keep the system functional. The ovation in Ghana and the applause for Burkina Faso’s leader are reminders that the people are watching, yearning for leaders who prioritize the collective over the individual.

The stakes have never been higher, and the time to act is now. Leadership, at every level, must be synonymous with integrity, service, and progress. Only then can we ensure that the unseen cogs of governance keep our societies moving forward.

Dennis Olise is a public affairs analyst and a keen advocate for good leadership.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2