Lakurawa: NIS commits to enhancing border security

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Sokoto State Command, has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing border security, as part of efforts in addressing security threats posed by the emergence of the Lakurawa sect.

The Comptroller of NIS, Mr. Yusuf Bage, gave the assurance, on Monday in Sokoto, when he received the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Sokoto State, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Bage acknowledged the security challenges posed by the Lakurawa sect, describing it as a new and evolving threat, especially in the state.

According to him, the Lakurawa sect members often enter the country through illegal routes.

”However, I want to assure the public that security agencies are ahead of them, and their activities will soon be curbed.”

He explained that one of the core constitutional mandates of the NIS, was to ensure effective border management, including oversight at airports and seaports.

He said that to achieve this mandate, the NIS ensures the proper identification of foreigners entering the country and closely monitors their movements and activities within communities.

The comptroller disclosed that the NIS had expanded its offices across the 23 local government areas in the state, with a view to maintaining visibility in all the nooks and crannies.

He also highlighted the collaboration between the NIS, the Army, and other security agencies in the state to ensure the safety of citizens.

Bage further stressed the importance of the media in supporting security efforts, pledging a mutual relationship between the NIS and journalists in the state.

Earlier, the state NUJ Chairman, Mr Usman Binji, said the visit was aimed at formally introducing the new leadership of the state council.

Binji emphasised the role of journalists in fostering collaboration with security agencies, stressing that the visit would strengthen the partnership between the NIS and the NUJ toward a safer Sokoto State.

”Our members are fully committed to supporting security agencies in ensuring the safety of Nigeria’s territory,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has recommended the state’s non-kinetic model of tackling security challenges for other states to emulate, saying the approach has started yielding positive results.

The Governor gave the advice as Special Guest of Honour at the gathering of the Association of Zamfara Indigenes Resident in Kaduna, which was held at the banquet hall of Arewa House, in Kaduna on Monday.

The governor maintained that, through the intervention, peace had now returned to Birnin Gwari which had faced insecurity for several years, adding that economic activities have started picking up in the area.

Sani who was represented by his Special Adviser on Community Engagement, Malam Mohammed Jalal, said he has been working tirelessly for peace to return to Kaduna State since he assumed office.

The governor, who was responding to the Guest Speaker’s advice to Zamfara and other states that are facing security challenges to adopt the state’s approach.

Sani said, ‘’The Kaduna Model is freely available for any state that wants to adopt it.”

He recalled that peace had returned to Birnin Gwari through the efforts of the ‘Peace Dialogue Group’ established by the state government in collaboration with federal agencies and security services.

It would be recalled that Sani reopened the strategic Birnin Gwari Market which had been closed for about 10 years, on Nov. 29, 2024 thus signaling the commencement of commercial activities.

Similarly, Kidandan market in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which had not been patronised for several years owing to insecurity, had been opened..’’

Meanwhile, the association has empowered no fewer than 280 of its indigent members with N14 million.

The.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each of the beneficiaries was given N50,000 to each of them as grants to start up their small-scale businesses.

NAN also reports that the gesture was unveiled at the association’s Congress and Annual General Meeting.

NAN further reports that each of the beneficiaries including youths, women and the elderly were drawn from the 14 local governments of the state.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Abubakar Liman-Shinkafi said that the gesture was aimed at alleviating the suffering of the beneficiaries.

The Guest Speaker, a renowned Kaduna-based cleric, Dr Ahmed Gumi, commended the association for assisting the beneficiaries.

Represented by Sheikh Abdullahi Abubakar-Giro, added that the gesture cannot come at a better than now when most Nigerians were facing serious socioeconomic challenges.

Gumi said,” Extending such support to the people in need is part of the injunctions of Islam and it helps to bolster peace, unity and prosperity.”

The cleric appealed to affluent Nigerians to strive to always extend their widow’s mite to the less-privileged citizens.

“This can also help to provide plausible solutions to the recurring security challenges in the state and other parts of Nigeria.

“It is also capable of improving the political landscape in Zamfara and other parts of Nigeria,” Gumi added.

The Chief Launcher, Rep. Abdulmalik Zubairu (APC Maru/Bungudu), represented by Alhaji Bashar Bello, underscored the importance of assisting less-privileged Nigerians especially those in dire need.

Also speaking, the Patron of the association, retired AIG Adamu Ibrahim, promised to sustain his support to the association for it to succeed in all its activities.

Similarly, a retired Regional Manager of First Bank, Alhaji Mohammed Bungudu and a veteran politician, Gajiya A’i Maradun, expressed delight with the remarkable gesture.

The state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously so as not to defeat the aim of the gesture.

A cross section of the beneficiaries commended the association for the gesture and promised to use the funds wisely.

