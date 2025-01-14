Jailbreak: NCoS plans technology deployment for custodial centres

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has said it was set to deploy technology to major custodial centres across the country to enhance security and prevent escapes, riots, and attacks.

The Acting Controller General, NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, during his inaugural meeting with senior officers of service.

Nwakuche said that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo had assured of his commitment to providing technological support to the service.

He emphasised the importance of security in custodial centres, warning that indolence would not be tolerated, as severe consequences would follow any breach of security.

“As you are aware, the Service has, in recent time, been in the eye of the storm. This is due to challenging circumstances that have tended to cast doubt on its integrity.

“It is apposite to state, that external attacks on our facilities resulted in the escape of some inmates in recent past, and these resulted in the unfortunate security challenges faced by the country at the time.

“Also other malfeasance that compromised the sanctity of the Service are however inexcusable and must never be tolerated,” he said.

Nwakuche, however, emphasised the imperative of security and safety of inmates in the custodial centres, stressing that they were paramount.

According to him, in line with Mr President’s eight priority areas, the second on peaking order is Security which is to strengthen National Security for peace and prosperity.

“The focus here is towards creating an environment of peace and prosperity for every citizen, whether free or incarcerated. By this the country is safeguarded and a sense of security is promoted.

“Keeping inmates in secured custody is a premium mandate that should never be compromised. Our part within the internal security architecture of keeping people in safe and humane custody must be kept.

“The issues of escapes, riots and attacks that most often than not are results of indolence should never be allowed to repeat itself.

“The consequences of such grievous offences are severe and should be avoided at all costs. You have been warned. Take this message to staff under you.

“The minister has assured us that aside the provision of human and physical security, the deployment of technology to most of our major Custodial Centres will be top priority.”

He noted that courage was not formed in the absence of fear, and strength was never formed in the absence of challenges.

“Strong people fall down, but they don’t stay down. Strong people break, but they don’t stay broken. They mend, piece themselves back together, and come back stronger.

“We, as a Service, must embody this strength and resilience in addressing our challenges,”he said.

