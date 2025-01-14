How Lagos first female Speaker, Meranda rose to pinnacle amidst stormy waters

On Monday 13th January, 2025, lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly ousted the reign of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Deputy News Editor of Champion Newspapers, IBRAHIM QUADRI examines in this report the rising profile of the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda amidst the political stormy waters in the State.

In a turn of event in Lagos State political dynamism, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa was impeached as the Speaker of the House by 32 members over an alleged financial recklessness. Obasa’s sack came as a shock wave to political watchers in the State who had hitherto seen him as a strong heavyweight politically.

Obasa, who is a six-term lawmaker was elected Speaker in 2015 and got re-elected in 2019 and 2023. The impeachment came amidst alleged clandestine campaign by Obasa to be the next Governor of Lagos State in 2027 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obasa’s removal came few days after an online media reported that he ordered the withdrawals of a staggering N43 billion for the purchase of back up vehicles for the lawmakers. The ex-Speaker who is currently outside the country was impeached at the same time, the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko was suspended and was replaced by Mr. Abubakar Taiwo Ottun as the Acting Clerk of the House.

Prior to his removal, Obasa allegedly approached members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), in an attempt to halt the impeachment process. Sources indicated he offered monetary inducements, which were firmly rejected.

The former speaker has long been at odds with party leaders and members in the State. His tenure was marred by allegations of abuse of office and public criticism of the state’s executive governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as previous Governors of Lagos State.

Obasa who was one of the longest serving Speaker in the country had also launched the Mudashiru Movement Caucus within the ruling APC, to promote his 2027 gubernatorial ambitions under the slogan: “Muda Eko, Obasa Lagos 2027 Agendagreat.” A move that has caused disaffection within the party.

The House which consists of 40 members has the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, Nee Ojora from Apapa State Constituency I. She was sworn-in immediately to lead the House. Meranda is also a former Chief Whip of the parliament.

Meranda’s emergence would be the first time the House of Assembly would be having a female lawmaker to lead the parliament in the State.

The new Speaker was elected as a member of the House in 2015. Meranda was the Chief Whip during the 9th Assembly.

Meranda’s emergence as the Chief Whip in March 2020, was as a result of an intrigue within the House leading to the suspension of two of its principal officers – the Chief Whip of the House, Rotimi Abiru, and the Deputy House Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

Similarly in 2020, the lawmakers also suspended two other members of the House – Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland Constituency II) and Kazeem Adewale (Ibeji Lekki Constituency II) – indefinitely. With this development, Meranda who was a second term lawmaker then emerged as the Chief Whip.

Announcing the suspension of the members, Obasa stated that the House was the hope of the people and the heartbeat of democracy and that it should be well guided.

He said, “I, hereby, invoke Section 68 and Section 70 4 (a, b) 2 and 3 of the House Rules in respect of gross misconduct, insubordination, and action that can destablise this House, I hereby move that Moshood Oshun and Raheem Adewale be placed on suspension indefinitely.”

In what appeared like a similar scenario, Meranda also got her way to be the Deputy Speaker in 2023. Daily Champion investigation indicated the leadership of the party had concluded a political arrangement for Hon Abiodun Tobun to be in the position of the Deputy Speaker having shown interest in the speakership seat.

However, on the day of the proclamation of the 10th Assembly by the Governor, there was a turn of event as Meranda’s was moved as the Deputy Speaker instead of Tobun’s.

Subsequently on Monday, 13th January, 2025, Meranda rose to the pinnacle of the House as the motion to remove Obasa was moved Under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Hon. Femi Saheed.

Saheed stated that in line with provision of section 92(2) (C) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, accused Obasa of gross misconduct and poor leadership which included perpetual lateness to legislative sessions and meetings; highhandedness and lack of regard for members.

Saheed also revealed that the former Speaker was also accused of gross abuse of office and privileges; intimidation and oppression of members by inciting members against one another amongst others.

He mentioned that Obasa also practised an authoritarian and undemocratic leadership style in discharging his duties. He therefore moved the motion for impeachment. Following the adoption of the motion, the impeachment was made by the 32 members through a voice vote.

Daily Champion gathered that the staff of the Assembly were excited to witness the new atmosphere within the complex following the news that Obasa has been impeached. Many of the staff complained about the highhandedness of Obasa in dealing with the Assembly workers including their welfare.

Speaking shortly after the impeachment, one of the longest serving member, Hon Tobun from Epe Constituency I, stated, “As we have just exchanged change of baton, it is only death that is constant, change is inevitable. The members of the parliament today have decided to change the leadership of the House.

“The constitution makes it clear that the House has the power to regulate its proceedings, so members of the House have had enough of Right Honourable Mudashiru Obasa.

“And today we have unanimously agreed that Right Honourable Lasbat Meranda become the new Speaker of the House. It was a resolution concur to by all members of the parliament and so be it. Hon Fatai Mojeed has been elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

“And as we speak, all the principal positions have been dissolved and the standing committees have been dissolved. So the House has resolved to work together and ensure that we move the parliament to the next level.

“We can’t allow the parliament to dwindle. We owe the constituents the duty and Lagos State a duty. The sanctity of the House and integrity of the House is restored and that is why we have all unanimously agreed to carry out this action to save our image and save the State,” Tobun concluded.

In a statement, the Conference 57 praised Meranda’s dedication, competence, and commitment to service, saying her emergence reflects the state’s progressive ideals and inclusive governance ethos.

The forum expressed trust in Meranda’s ability to deliver robust legislative leadership, foster development, and uphold democratic principles. They assured her of their support and collaboration, wishing her a successful tenure marked by groundbreaking achievements.

Signed on behalf of the Conference 57 by Chairman Hon. Alabi Kolade David and Public Relations Officer Bldr. Olusesan Daini, the statement concluded with a congratulatory message to Madam Speaker.

Born on August 16, 1980, to the family of late Chief T. A Lawal Akapo (Ojora of Lagos) and Princess M. A. Lawal-Akapo of the royal families of Ojora, Aromire, Onitana, Oloto, and Oniru, Mojisola’s late father was a legislator at the local level before he became the Ojora of Lagos. Her mother hails from the popular Oniru family in Lagos. Her brother is the current Oniru of Iru land, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal.

Mojisola holds an advanced certificate in software development and a Bachelors of Science in Public Administration from the Lagos State University.

Before her election into the House, Mrs. Meranda served the Apapa local government in different capacities. She also worked in the private sector. She was a Personal Assistant to Dr Olumuyiwa Gbadegesin, a Senior Special Assistant on technology and special projects in 2003 to the then Governor of the State and now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Between 2007 and 2008, Mrs. Meranda worked in the oil and gas industry with Cirrus Nigeria Limited as a procurement manager. She returned to politics in 2008 and served in the Apapa local government, first as a Senior Special Assistant on Intervention and Intergovernmental affairs to former chairman of Papa Local Government , Ayodeji Joseph, and then as a supervisory councillor for health.

In 2014, she joined Worthline International Services Limited as head of operations. Worthline was originally registered in 2012, with Mrs. Meranda as a director.

With latest development by emerging as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Meranda has demonstrated unflinching loyalty to the ruling party and by political prowess and influencial background She has been able to stick her neck out of political stormy waters consuming others. Being a quiet and moderate character, Meranda would require unalloyed loyalty of her colleagues to effectively manage the intriguing nature of legislative power play in the State.

