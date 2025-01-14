23.3 C
Lagos
January 14, 2025
Trending now

House of reps Committee on Army, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Group lauds Tinubu over removal of sanction against Niger, others

Church confirms release of 2 Catholic nuns in Anambra

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 14, 2024

Jailbreak: NCoS plans technology deployment for custodial centres

Lakurawa: NIS commits to enhancing border security

SAIPEC 2025: Pioneering Regional Growth – First Speakers Announced

Armed Forces Day: We‘ll give widows, orphans priority —Sani

Vandalism in FCT: Authorities call for harsher penalties, public vigilance

Uzodimma set for five years anniversary, satisfied with quality of ongoing projects

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

House of reps Committee on Army, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo080

L-R… Major General K.O. Aligbe, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, Olufemi Oluyede and Major General, A.A. Fayemiwo, during their budget defence before the House of Representatives committee on Army, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday.

L-R… Member, House of Representatives Committee on Army, Hon. Kama Nkemkama, Clerk of the Committee, Alh. Balarabe Inuwa Dutse, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Aminu Balele Kurfi and a member of the committee, Hon. Makki Abubakar ‘Yanleman, during the committee budget defence, at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday… Photos: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili , APWEN President, Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim, attends UNESCO Forum in Russia

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 27,2024

Editor

Roundtable discussion on strategies of employing non-kinetic methods of combating Terrorism in Nigeria held in Abuja 

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO