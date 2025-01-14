Group lauds Tinubu over removal of sanction against Niger, others

A group, Muryar Talaka (Voice of the Masses) has commended President Bola Tinubu for the removal of Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) sanctions against Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The group made the commendation in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Zaidu Bala-Kofa, and the National Secretary, Bishir Dauda on Monday in Katsina.

The statement also commended Tinubu for persuading the three countries to come up with a timetable for the restoration of constitutional rule, while negotiating the release of ousted President Bazoum of Niger.

“We also laud the efforts of the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry which continues to diplomatically engage the governments of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso towards restoring civil rule.

“We call on the Federal Government to work towards deepening democratic institutions and entrenching the democratic culture of public consultation, and free and fair elections,” the statement said.

It reminded Nigerians that democracy remained the best form of government which allowed citizens the freedom to vote for the leaders of their choice and have representatives at various levels of government.

It added that democracy allowed citizens to voice their plight and make laws that will improve their welfare.

“Democracy operates on constitution and the rule of law, as the constitution represents the views and aspirations of the people where every citizen is equal before the law.

“Through democracy, Nigerians have enjoyed basic rights and privileges recognised by the constitution, which include right to life, right to freedom of expression and the press.

“Nigerians are also enjoying the right to vote and be voted for, right to access justice and many other rights and privileges which may be taken for granted,’’ it said.

It said that from 1999, Nigerians had enjoyed dividends of democracy in all sectors of the country’s economy.

It listed such dividends to include the provision of healthcare, education, roads infrastructure, human empowerment, enhanced agricultural practices and other benefits too numerous to mention.

“We, therefore, commend the Nigerian government and ECOWAS for their diplomatic efforts towards Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso,’’ it said.

