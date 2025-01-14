Governor Mutfwang collaborates with FAAN to  enhance airlifts of pilgrims directly from Jos Airport 

DANIEL DAUDA , Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has stated that his administration is facilitating collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to expand the runway at the Jos Airport to enable international airlifts of pilgrims directly from Jos in near future.

Governor Mutfwang is optimistic that such initiative will go a long way in addressing the mobility hurdles intending pilgrims encounter while traveling to the Holy Land.

The Governor made this known on Monday during a farewell ceremony for the 2024 and 2025 intending pilgrims at the COCIN Headquarters Church in Jos.

Daily Champion learnt that about 255 first batch of Plateau State intending Christian Pilgrims will be airlifted from Abuja for holy pilgrimage to the land of Israel and Jordan on Tuesday.

Governor Mutfwang urged the pilgrims to use this year’s pilgrimage to deepen their relationship with God and fervently pray for peace and unity in Plateau State, and seek a transformative encounter with God in the Holy Land that would leave a lasting impact on their spiritual lives.

“I pray that this trip to Jerusalem will not just be an ordinary journey for you but will serve as a platform for a life-changing encounter with God. May this experience positively transform your lives, benefit your families, and leave a legacy for generations to come.

“There are individuals accompanying you on this trip who carry the presence of God in their lives. I encourage you to return as carriers of God’s presence as well. True Christianity reflects in our character and productivity at work, and this is an opportunity to deepen your relationship with the Lord,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board, Bishop Jwan Zhumbes, expressed gratitude to Governor Mutfwang for sponsoring the highest number of pilgrims in the country.

He encouraged the pilgrims to be worthy ambassadors of Plateau State in the Holy Land and return spiritually renewed.

During the ceremony, Rev. Associate Professor Caleb Dami delivered a sermon titled “New Jerusalem Dweller”, drawing insights from the books of Hebrews and Revelation.

He reminded the pilgrims that while the journey to earthly Jerusalem requires great sacrifice, they should aspire to dwell in the heavenly Jerusalem, whose cost has already been paid by Christ.

The pilgrims received farewell prayers from the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubi. They are to be led to the Holy Land by Rev. Professor Pandam Yamsat.

