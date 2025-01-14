23.3 C
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 14, 2024

Metro news

Church confirms release of 2 Catholic nuns in Anambra

by Peter Anayo081

The two reverend sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary of Onitsha in Anambra have regained their freedom after spending six days in kidnappers’ den.

The victims are Sister Vincentia Nwankwo and Sister Grace Okoli.

There release is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary General of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Sister Maria Ikeotuonye, which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Onitsha.

According to the statement, I bring to your notice in joy that our dear Sisters Vincentia Nwankwo and Grace Okoli, who were kidnapped in the evening of Jan. 7, 2025, have been released unconditionally and in good health.

“We thank God and thank you all for your prayers and support all through these rough and uncertain days. May God forever be blessed through Mary our Mother,” it said.

When contacted for confirmation, the Anambra Police Command’s spokesman , SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that he saw a press statement from the organisation.

“I don’t know weather it is from them or not, but there is a news flying, concerning their release.

“Efforts are ongoing to reach out to the congregation to ascertained the information and also take brief from the reverend sisters that were allegedly kidnapped and later released.

“So, as soon as we do that, I can be able to talk authoritatively on what happened”, he said.

 

