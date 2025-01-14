33.2 C
Lagos
January 14, 2025
Trending now

LG autonomy, state police are pivotal transformation, says Osifeso

Governor Mutfwang collaborates with FAAN to  enhance airlifts of pilgrims directly from…

LASG warns residents against reinfection of wild polio virus

LG polls: Lagos APC clarifies fates of incumbent 57 council chairmen

At Professional Development Webinar, APWEN president harps on entrepreneurial volunteering

How Lagos first female Speaker, Meranda rose to pinnacle amidst stormy waters

Budget defence  by  Nigerian Football Federation, Nat’l Sports Commission  at Nat’l Assembly…

UNILAG  Convocation Lecture by  Dr Tayo Aduloju held in Lagos

Leadership: The Little Things That Shape The Big Picture

House of reps Committee on Army, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Budget defence  by  Nigerian Football Federation, Nat’l Sports Commission  at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja 

by Peter Anayo091

From left… Members House of Representatives on Sports Hon Oke-hoe Onuakawsi; Clerk of the committee Rasak Aderegbe Rasak Chairman of the committee, Kabiru Amadu and Hon Olumide Osoba during the budget defence  by the Nigerian Football Federation and National Sports Commission at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday .

From left… Chairman, House of Representatives committee on Sports, Hon.  Kabiru Amadu members of the committee, Hon Olumide Osoba  Hon Victor Nwikolo during the budget defence  by the Nigerian Football Federation and National Sports Commission  at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday Photos: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Funeral Service of Late Dr Doris Daba Fisher at 69 held in Lagos

NewChampion

Official groundbreaking ceremony of Zaria College of Education, Nat’l Open University , nursing school held in Kaduna

Peter Anayo

Property World Africa Network Group, founders dinner, awards /12 years anniversary held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO