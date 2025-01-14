At Professional Development Webinar, APWEN president harps on entrepreneurial volunteering

CHINYERE IKEANYI

President of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Engr. Dr.Adebisi Osim, has harped on entrepreneurial volunteering stating that Volunteering is one of the most powerful tools at the women engineers’ disposal.

Dr. Adebisi stated this in Lagos during the association’s Professional Development Webinar ‘Turning Passion Into Sustainable Impact Through Volunteering, said; ’It is through volunteering that we share our knowledge, mentor the next generation, and address critical challenges in our communities’.

The APWEN President also said Volunteering amplifies our collective strength and transforms our passion into action, and action into sustainable solutions.

‘Volunteering is not merely about giving back; it’s about unlocking our passions, nurturing our talents, and creating a positive ripple effect within our communities and the engineering profession’, she stated, adding that through volunteering, the women engineers could Champion innovation; Drive social change; and enhance their growth.

She said; ‘By sharing our expertise, we can inspire and mentor the next generation of women engineers, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence; We can address critical challenges in our communities through engineering solutions, making a tangible difference in the lives of others; Volunteering provides invaluable opportunities for personal and professional development, expanding our networks and honing our leadership skills’.

Dr. Osim acknowledged the lecturer, Engr. Ngozi Adeleke, President of the Women’s Network in Shell Nigeria, ‘whose journey and contributions serve as a beacon of inspiration’, adding that their insights would undoubtedly enrich the Association’s discussion’.

She also lauded the panellists – Engr. Stella Uzochukwu, Engr. Dr. Esther Anosike-Francis, Engr. Zmorda Jedidi, and the moderator, Engr. Ejiro John, for their commitment to sharing their expertise and experiences.

‘You embody the spirit of volunteerism and demonstrate how passion can lead to transformative impact’, Dr. Osim remarked.

‘As APWEN embarks on a new year, we remain committed to empowering women engineers, fostering diversity, and driving innovation in engineering. This year, we embark on a journey of growth, collaboration, and impactful contributions.

‘Our activities will continue to inspire young girls to pursue careers in STEM, support professional development, and advocate for policies that promote gender equity in engineering and beyond’, the APWEN President said.

She urged everyone to see volunteering not as an additional task but as an opportunity to live out our purpose, to give back, and to leave a legacy, stating; ’Together, let us make 2025 a year of sustainable impact driven by passion, commitment, and collective effort’.

In her keynote address, Engr. Ngozi Adeleke, President of the Women in Shell’s Network (WiS), said the event explored the intersection of passion and entrepreneurship as a catalyst for lasting societal and economic change.

Shedding light on entrepreneurial volunteering, Engr.Adeleke said it was an innovative approach that blends entrepreneurial skills with volunteerism to address social challenges sustainably.

She described passion as the driving force behind creativity and purpose, emphasizing that when fueled by passion, volunteering becomes a powerful tool for systemic change.

Outlining the economic and social benefits of entrepreneurial volunteering, including job creation, skills development, and revenue generation, Engr. Adeleke encouraged participants to define their mission, conduct thorough research, build networks, and remain resilient in the face of challenges.

Quoting poet June Jordan, she reminded the audience, “We must believe that we are needed, that we are necessary, that we are the ones we have been waiting for”.

The APWEN Technical Secretary and webinar host, Engr. Dr. Tolulope Erinosho, who emphasized the true essence of volunteering, stated: “As we journey through 2025, let’s set goals that center around making a genuine difference in the lives of others. Let’s aim to create sustainable change—not for our own benefit, but for the greater good. When we focus on giving, not receiving, we truly transform lives and communities”.

The event also featured panel session moderated by Engr. Ejiro John, with panelists including: Engr. Stella Uzochukwu, CEO of Odyssey Educational Services; Engr. Dr. Esther Anosike-Francis, STEM Advocate from Nile University, Abuja; and Engr. Zmorda Jedidi, from Frankfurt, Germany.

The panelists shared personal stories of integrating entrepreneurial principles into their volunteer efforts. They highlighted strategies such as continuous learning, resilience, and goal-focused action to achieve sustainable impacts in their communities.

