Armed Forces Day: We‘ll give widows, orphans priority —Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has promised that the state Government would continue to prioritise the welfare of the widows and orphans of those who sacrificed their lives so that Nigeria can be free and live in peace.

The Governor made the commitment at the Interdenominational Church Service to mark the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at St Andrew Military Church at Ribadu Cantonment on Sunday, lamenting that most of the dependents live in penury and squalor.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr James Kanyip.

Sani said: ‘We shall continue to design and implement empowerment schemes that will lift them from poverty to self – sustenance. This is the least we can do for them.

‘’We pray fervently to the Almighty God to continue to have mercy on the souls of our fallen heroes.

”May He continue to comfort and strengthen the families they left behind,’’ he added.

According to the governor the members of the armed forces are on various fronts making huge sacrifices to keep us safe and secure.

‘’We owe them a debt of gratitude. We must continue to honour our fallen heroes by making our contributions to the forging of unity and enhancing peaceful co-existence in our respective communities,’’ he added.

Sani decried that that crisis and conflicts have continued to retard the progress and development of the state.

He said, ”Resources that ought to be invested in addressing developmental challenges are deployed to managing crisis and confronting non – state actors laying siege to our communities.’’

Sani maintained that the day was a sober and important national event, saying,”’ it is where we remember those that paid the ultimate price to keep our country one, protect citizens and ward off foreign aggressors.

” Their acts of valour and heroism will forever be remembered and appreciated by Nigeria and Nigerians.’

‘’As we mark this day, we must take a moment and reflect on the challenges of nation building and urgent need to rededicate ourselves to the building and consolidation of peace and unity in our dear country.’’

The governor promised that his administration was committed to restoring the glory of the state as the melting pot of cultures

Sani added, ‘’we are rebuilding trust, forging peace, unity and understanding, and extending socio-economic infrastructure to the 23 local governments of the state.

‘’Through the Kaduna Peace Model, we have restored peace and security to conflict – impacted areas of Kaduna State.”

According to him, it is a work in progress, promising,” we shall continue to utilize the non – kinetic approach until every community in our dear state breathes the new air of peace and tranquility.’’

