January 13, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Infotech

X introduces labels to expose parody accounts

by Peter Anayo087
 BLESSING  TAIWO 
Social media platform, X formally twitter has introduced profile labels to reveal parody accounts and protect users.
This is aimed at ensuring users can easily differentiate between parody profiles and genuine accounts, to avoid confusions.
This comes after repeated incidents where posts from parody accounts were mistaken for authentic statements by individuals or organisations.
The company stated that these labels would be applied to both accounts and individual posts, enhancing transparency and protecting users from being misled.
On its safety page, X explained, “We’re rolling out profile labels for parody accounts to clearly distinguish these types of accounts and their content on our platform. We designed these labels to increase transparency and to ensure that users are not deceived into thinking such accounts belong to the entity being parodied.”
Currently, users can voluntarily add the label to their profiles by navigating to the settings menu under the “Parody, commentary and fan account” section.
The platform clarified that these labels are particularly important for accounts that reference other individuals, groups, or organisations in their profiles for satirical or commentary purposes.
However, X plans to make these labels mandatory for parody accounts in the near future. Further details about this requirement will be announced soon.
The platform reiterated its focus on enforcing its authenticity rules, which prohibit impersonation but allow parody, commentary, and fan accounts to operate as long as they comply with X’s policies.
Users concerned about inauthentic or deceptive accounts have been advised to report such profiles through the app or the Help Centre.
X emphasised the importance of maintaining trust within its community, stating, “Parody labels will be applied to both posts and accounts on X to clearly demonstrate the source of the content you’re seeing.”

 

