Reps committee investigative hearing on Customs Excess in Abuja  

L-R…. Chairman house committee on Customs Hon Leke Abejide, Deputy Chairman Hon, Hassan Shehu and honorable member of the committee Hon Olumide Ojora during the investigative hearing on Customs Excess in Abuja … Photo: Anayo Opara .

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2