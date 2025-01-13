Police seal PDP Headquarters to avert violence as factional secretaries resume work Monday despite court ruling

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

The in-fighting plaguing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reached new heights on Monday when a detachment of fierce-looking armed police personnel invaded the Wadata House National Secretariat of the party, chased away workers and sealed off the premises.

The Police officers were allegedly deployed to the party headquarters to forestall ominous violence or what observers described as “the war that will end all wars” at the Secretariat as Sen. Samuel Anyanwu and Chief Ude Okoye simultaneously resumed work with fearsome thugs described as party supporters.

The situation at the Secretariat was so tense that workers and some pressmen observed the atmosphere around the premises of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday from a safe distance as the two rival parties claimed to be the authentic national secretary.

The latest crises followed a recent Court of Appeal ruling which affirmed Okoye as the authentic National Secretary, and sacked Anyanwu who appealed the verdict at the Supreme Court.

Supporters of both parties gathered outside the secretariat very early on Monday morning, chanting war songs, slogans and displaying solidarity placards and banners.

Earlier, Sen. Anyanwu, who drove into the premises and was greeted with loud ovation by supporters, held a brief prayer session before addressing journalists full of optimism about emerging victorious.

According to the embattled secretary, “I have appealed the judgment against me at the Supreme Court and I remain committed to serving this party.”

Anyanwu dismissed the PDP National Publicity Secretary’s earlier recognition of Okoye saying his statements were simply personal opinion rather than an official party position.

Observers traced Anyanwu’s current problems to the decision to vacate the office of National Secretariat to contest the Imo State governorship election, which he lost and while he was away, Okoye acted as scribe and later challenged Anyanwu’s efforts to reclaim the office.

Unfortunately for Anyanwu, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) recently declared support for Okoye in line with the Appeal Court’s judgment, emphasising the party’s respect for judicial decisions.

Meanwhile, top leaders of the party are trying to negotiate with the two parties even as the police presence at the secretariat continued at the time of filing this report. No official statement has been issued by the party.

