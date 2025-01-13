Plateau Varsity secures NUC approval for new academic programs 

DANIEL DAUDA , Jos

Plateau State University (PLASU), has secured approval from regulatory authorities to launch six new academic programs, marking a significant milestone in the university’s effort to expand its academic offerings.

The new programs include degrees in Medical Sciences (MBBS), Pharmaceutical Sciences (Pharm D.), Statistics (B.Sc.) and Religious Studies (B.A); as well as the endorsement of professional bodies for its programs in Law and Nursing Sciences.

The development was announced by the Acting Vice Chancellor/Chairman of the university’s senate, Professor Shedrack Gaya Best during the 92nd Regular meeting of the Senate on January 10, 2025.

Prof. Best credited the achievement to the unwavering support and commitment of the State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang to the university’s progress.

“The result is that now we have gotten approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for all of these programs,” announced Prof. Best.

The NUC gave PLASU the green light to proceed with these programs, following resource verification visits to assess the university’s preparedness last year.

Additionally, the Council of Legal Education and Nursing Council have formally approved the newly established Law and Nursing Science programs respectively.

Prof. Best expressed gratitude to the regulatory authorities for supporting the state government’s efforts to promote learning at PLASU.

He also pledged the management’s commitment to staff welfare for optimal productivity.

“The stability of the academic calendar depends on the quality of academic relationships within the university.

“As long as it is within the purview of the university and the management, there is nothing of a welfare nature that belongs to any union that this management is sitting on”, the VC acknowledged.

Prof. Best appealed for patience over delays in implementing the new national minimum wage for staff of the university.

“I know that the way to stay in peace with people is to give them what is due to them. That is the principle of management. But some things are of a process nature,” said the Acting VC and Senate Chairman.

“The minimum wage involves a process. It has commenced for civil servants, but the university is outside the civil service system. However, we are doing our best negotiating with officials at the state level,” he said.

In other developments, the senate received reports on the resumption of academic activities after the Christmas and New Year breaks.

Efforts to improve campus security are also underway, including the issuance of ID cards and approval of access to hostel accommodation for appropriate categories of students.

As PLASU continues to expand its academic offerings, it remains committed to providing quality education and promoting a safe and secure learning environment.

