January 13, 2025
Our initiatives placed Nigeria on world top 60 AI nations' list– Communications Minister

by Peter Anayo0120
 BLESSING  TAIWO 
The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani has said the initiatives of the sector in 2024 earned Nigeria a place in the 60 artificial intelligence nations’ world list.
Tijani, during an interview on TV in Lagos, assured that Nigeria will rank higher among AI nations in 2025.
He said, “in 2024, the government-funded 45 AI startups, trained civil servants, and supported innovative applications in agriculture, healthcare, and education.
“We are leveraging AI to drive productivity, enhance governance, and create jobs for our youth. These efforts reflect our commitment to building a future-ready digital economy.”
Speaking on the ministry’s plans for 2025, the minister said broadband infrastructure projects will commence, digital skills training will scale, and AI solutions will advance.
“In 2025, we’ll see the tangible impacts of these efforts, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and solidifying Nigeria as a digital powerhouse.”
“With strategic investments in connectivity, talent development, AI, and governance, Nigeria is charting a bold course for its digital future, ensuring inclusive growth and innovation for its citizens,” he stated.
According to the Minister, “The Federal Executive Council, FEC approved the deployment of 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables nationwide.
“This ambitious project, funded through government loans and private sector partnerships, is set to launch in mid-2025 and aims to provide high-quality connectivity across sectors such as security, agriculture, and mining.
“The backbone of digital connectivity is crucial. This investment ensures every Nigerian can access reliable and high-quality connectivity, regardless of their location.”

 

 

