MURIC hails Oyo Kingmakers for rejecting Makinde’s Alaafin designate

Oyo kingmakers have rejected Governor Seyi Makinde’s appointee for the Alaafin stool.

Meanwhile, an Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has lauded the kingmakers for standing firm on the path of truth and for speaking truth to power.

The organization urged the kingmakers to remain undaunted and to resist intimidation and coercion.

MURIC spoke on Monday, January 13, 2025 through its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola

The statement reads: “Oyo kingmakers (the Oyomesi) have rejected Governor Seyi Makinde’s appointee for the Alaafin stool, Prince Hakeem Abimbola Owoade.

In a letter signed by their legal representative, Adekunle Sobalolu, and addressed to the state governor, the Oyomesi declared the appointment of Owoade as null and void; illegal and unlawful. Five out of the seven members of Oyomesi wrote the letter.

“The kingmakers said they never recommended Hakeem Owoade to the governor at all. They said it was Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, who was recommended by them on September 30, 2022 (https://guardian.ng/news/alaafin-designate-oyo-kingmakers-reject-owoades-appointment/).

“The five kingmakers, who formed the majority and recommended Prince Lukman Gbadegesin since 30th September, 2022 are the Bashorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Layinka; the Lagunna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Oyedepo, the Akinniku of Oyo, High Chief Hamzat Yusuf and two others.

“MURIC hails the Oyomesi for standing firm in the path of truth and for speaking truth to power.

“It beats imagination how Governor Makinde ignored the recommendation of the majority to pick a candidate of the minority. The governor simply waited and waited while he shopped around for a candidate that fits into his unholy scheme.

“MURIC condemns Makinde’s rough-tackle methods. The appointment of Owoade as Alaafin designate is gross abuse of due process. It tantamounts to abuse of power. It is abracadabra.

“Here is a glaring manifestation of the words of Lord Acton who said, ‘Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority.’

“If Governor Makinde is oblivious of the truth in the words of Lord Acton, he cannot feign ignorance of the famous words of Abraham Lincoln who said; ‘You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.

“Makinde can fool some people in Oyo, he cannot fool the Oyomesi. As the last men standing, the Oyomesi have refused to be fooled. We salute them for this. History will surely be kind to them and their names will be written in letters of gold. We remind the Oyomesi that they are the defenders of the traditions and customs of the ancient city of Oyo. The good people of Oyo town, nay, the whole Yoruba race, looks towards them with hope.

“Before we draw the curtain, we assert that Makinde is racing against time, yet he cannot draw back the hands of the clock. He cannot be governor forever. Neither will Nigerians accept him as the landlord of Aso Rock given his antecedent and dictatorial mien as governor. The legal tussle between him and the Oyomesi will endure beyond his term and then what? He who laughs last laughs best”.

