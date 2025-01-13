Gunmen abduct 3 soldiers, 30 others in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Heavy tension has gripped the Enugu-Ezike community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State following the reported abduction of over 33 passengers, including three soldiers, by suspected herdsmen.

The incident happened on Thursday, January 9, 2025, along the Enugu-Ezike-Kogi road, a major link between Enugu and the North-Central region.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers, numbering about 17, ambushed three buses on the bad portion of the road, forcing passengers into the bush.

Among the victims were four soldiers traveling from Akwa Ibom to Kaduna in one of the commercial buses.

One of them, Private Usendu Emediong (24NA/87/7560), managed to escape and raised the alarm. The other soldiers, Private Usoro Ezekiel Paul (24NA/87/6751), Private Jeremiah Inimbom Thomas (24NA/87/7937), and Private Victor Itiat Godwin (24NA/87/7937), were among those taken by the gunmen.

An eyewitness recounted the ordeal: “The kidnappers operated for about an hour. They attacked three 18-seater buses and marched at least 35 passengers into the bush. One of the soldiers who escaped told us they were on their way to Kaduna when the attack happened.”

The situation took a tragic turn when local hunters stumbled upon the kidnappers and their captives in the bush.

A victim who was too weak to continue walking was reportedly shot dead by the abductors. His body was later recovered by hunters and military personnel.

On Sunday morning, a helicopter was spotted hovering over the area, sparking fear among villagers. However, no visible rescue operation was carried out.

A military signal that confirmed the abduction and listed the names of the kidnapped soldiers added that they were returning from the past. It also indicated that investigations were ongoing to secure their release.

