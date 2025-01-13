26.8 C
January 13, 2025
Governor Diri commends police, decorates five newly promoted officers in Bayelsa

by Editor0115

 

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayalsa state governor Diri, has lauded the efforts of the Nigerian police force, particularly the Bayelsa state command, for their role in maintaining peace and security in the state.

The governor made this commendation during a ceremony on monday at the government house in Yenagoa, where he decorated five newly promoted police officers.

The promoted officers include,Sylvester Eseimokumo Ebakumo, elevated from superintendent of police (SP) to Chief superintendent of police (CSP), Ifidi Ebitimi Henry, promoted from deputy superintendent of police (DSP) to superintendent of police (SP).

including Mohammed Yusuf, advanced from assistant superintendent of police (ASP) to deputy superintendent of police (DSP)Musa Mohammed, promoted from ASP to DSP,Udonne Imo Emmanuel, also elevated from ASP to DSP.

Governor Diri congratulated the officers and urged them to view their promotions as a call to greater service, emphasizing their contributions to the state’s stability. He also highlighted the commendable leadership of commissioner of Police Francis Idu, whose collaborative efforts with the government have helped maintain peace in Bayelsa State.

Expressing his appreciation, Governor Diri stated, “We are happy about your elevation because you have dutifully conducted yourselves in the service of this state and Nigeria. Let this be a motivation to continue serving diligently.”

The Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, was represented at the event by the deputy commissioner of police (administration and operations), Ofem Arikpo.

