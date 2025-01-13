First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu pays condolence visit to Jigawa gov

First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu with the Governor of Jigawa State Mallam Umar Namadi during her visit to the family of the Governor over the death of his mother Hajia Maryam Namadi and the unfortunate death of his son, Abdulwahab in a car accident. The visit was on Saturday 11th January 2025.

The First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has visited the Governor of Jigawa State Mallam Umar Namadi and his wife Hajia Hadiza Umar Namadi over the unfortunate death of their son Abdulwahab.

The First Lady who was accompanied by the wife of Vice President Hajia Nana Shetimma and wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass said the length of days of man is the exclusive reserve of God and no man can question Him on when He chooses to call a man back home.

“ God owns us all. God assigned time to us all. He can call anyone home at anytime “.

“God will condole you and the entire state. I pray my next visit here will be a joyous one”.

In his brief remarks, the governor of Jigawa State Mallam Umar Namadi thanked the First Lady for the personal visit which he noted was the highest level of condolence.

He corroborated that the death of his son and that of his mother which occurred a day earlier was an act of God which he and his family cannot question.

Governor Umar Namadi expressed his gratitude to the President of Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who he said put a call through to him personally when the incidents occurred just as the First Lady had done the same.

Prayers were offered for the family and the state by the wife of Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima.

The mother of the governor, Hajia Maryam Namadi passed on Wednesday 25th December due to illness while his son, Abdulwahab died on Thursday 26th December in a ghastly motor accident. He was aged 24 years