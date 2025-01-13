Electricity Tariff Adjustment: Aba Power Still the Lowest, Say Southeast Consumers

Aba Power still has far the lowest tariff of all 12 electricity distribution companies in the country despite the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) ‘s January 1, 2025, approval for a 50 percent upward review with immediate effect.

This fact was made known this morning in a statement by the Southeastern Zone of the Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria (ECAN) after its New Year meeting and party at Trigpoint International Hotel, Awka, Anambra State.

NERC approved Aba Power’s adjustment of its Band A tariff of N117 per kilowatt hour (kWh) by 50 percent for Band A customers who receive at least 22 hours of supplies daily on December 30, 2024, eight months after approving a minimum of N209. 80 Kwh for Band A customers on all the country’s other electricity distribution companies (DisCos) except the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), which charges N230 per kWh.

“This means that Aba Power still charges far the lowest in Nigeria”, says the electricity consumers association in a press statement signed by the zonal chairman, Engineer Joe Ubani, and the secretary, Comrade Chris Okpara.

“For a company that went through hell for 20 years owing to deliberate man-made obstacles and was commissioned last February 26 by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, it is hoped that the adjustment will enable it to weather the economic storm of charging its customers in naira for supplies while all its machines and equipment are paid for in dollars, like its expatriate staff”.

ECAN lauded Aba Power for the radical improvement in recent times in electricity supply to the Aba Ring Fence, which comprises nine of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) in Abia State.

“We are very delighted”, continued the group, “that there has been not a second blackout in many places since December 16 when the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its partner, Heirs Energies, resumed gas supply to the 18-megawatt Geometric Power Plant in the Osisioma Industrial Layout of Abia which is linked to the Oil Mining Licence (OML) 17 in Owaza, Ukwa west Local Government Area, by a 27-kilometre gas pipeline”.

Electricity supply in the Aba Power coverage area was affected for two weeks when punctures in the Rivers State section of the Eastern Gas Gas Network.

ECAN expressed confidence that by “the time gas supply improves soon, Geometric Power will be able to run its two other General Electric (GE) turbines already installed at the site, thereby becoming capable of exporting excess electricity to other parts of the country so that more power will be available throughout our beloved nation”.