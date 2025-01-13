26.8 C
Communal Clashes: Ondo CP sues for peace

by Peter Anayo094

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

Apparently worried by the prevailing conflict among some communities in Ondo state, leading to the death of two persons, the State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, has called for peace among the fighters.

The ongoing clashes between the youths of Oka Odo, Ebo, and Owake communities in Iwaro in Akoko have disrupted the relative peace in the warring communities.

The CP urged all parties involved to sheath their sword, stressing that violence and property destruction would only result in stagnation and underdevelopment.

Police Sources said the crisis erupted on January 12, 2025 when youths from Oka-Odo went on a hunting expedition and were allegedly attacked by youths from Ebo.

The Ebo youths were said to have mistaken them for individuals from Owake, with whom they have an unresolved land dispute.

Oka-Odo youths, in retaliation, were alleged to have mobilized and invaded the Ebo community, leading to incidents of arson.

The conflict was said to have led to casualties on both sides leading to the death of two persons (names and identities unknown), while the injured, are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, a police team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Ops), has been drafted to the area to restore peace and prevent further escalation of the rigmarole.

The CP urged the communities to seek peaceful resolutions to their disputes to avoid further loss of lives and property.

Afolabi assured residents that the police would ensure that the perpetrators of violence on both sides are brought to justice.

 

