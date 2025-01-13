CITAD launches digital economy fund for women in northern Nigeria

A civil society organisation, Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), has unveiled a project to equip women and girls with the necessary skills and opportunities to thrive in the digital economy.

Zainab Aminu, CITAD project manager said the project, themed ‘Women in the Digital Economy Fund (WiDEF)’, is aimed at addressing the gender digital divide and creating economic opportunities for women in northern Nigeria.

Aminu spoke during a media briefing in Kano over the weekend.

She said Addressing Gender Digital Divide and Enhancing Business Opportunities for Women in Northern Nigeria (AGENDA-WIN) officially commenced in December 2024 and would run for two years across four northern states of Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, and Yobe.

According to Aminu, Lagos and Rivers will serve as the control states to measure disparity and future impact.

“The initiative, a joint effort between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, seeks to accelerate progress in closing the gender digital divide,” she said.

“WiDEF is also supported by global anchor partners, including Microsoft, the Reliance Foundation, and a growing pool of strategic collaborators. It is managed by the Global Digital Inclusion Partnership and others.”

She also said the project identifies, directly funds, and promotes solutions to close the gender digital divide, thereby improving women’s livelihoods, economic security, and resilience.

“The initiative also aims to address systemic barriers that exclude women and girls from accessing digital opportunities, fostering equitable economic development in Nigeria,” Aminu said.

“According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), there are 244 million fewer women than men globally using the internet, a disparity that hinders women’s access to education, employment, entrepreneurship, and financial independence.

“The project focuses on digital literacy training, economic empowerment, policy advocacy, community awareness, and mentorship programs, connecting women and girls with successful mentors in the tech industry.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, women occupy less than 20 percent of tech jobs in Nigeria.

“By integrating more women into the technology industry, Nigeria can unlock its economic potential, drive innovation, support female entrepreneurs, and build a more inclusive workforce.”

She noted that empowering women in the digital economy contributes to poverty reduction, promotes inclusive growth, and enhances community resilience.

Aminu called for collaborative efforts among stakeholders, including government agencies, private organisations, civil society groups, religious and traditional leaders, and local communities to close the gender digital divide.