Breaking: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa impeached

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has been impeached by members of the House.

According to a reliable source who craved for anonymity, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Lasbat Meranda has been elected to replace him.

The Deputy Chief Whip, Hon Fatai Mojeed is elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Daily Champion learnt that Obsaa has been engulfed in a series of controversial circumstances in terms of financial dealings.

The terse statement by our source read, “Obasa is impeached And the deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda elected speaker. Mojeed Fatai is the Deputy Speaker.”

Details later….

