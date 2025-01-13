Axxela Announces Strategic Reorganisation to Drive Future Growth

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power portfolio company in sub-Saharan Africa, has announced a bold organisational restructuring as part of its strategic commitment to accelerating growth and expanding market influence. This transformation to a group structure marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to support Nigeria’s energy transition agenda, deliver increased customer value, and advance its pan-African expansion aspirations.

Over the past two decades, Axxela has nurtured its subsidiary businesses into thriving, independent entities. With this next-phase realignment, the company will operate under a group structure comprising Strategic Business Units (SBUs) and a group directorate. Each SBU will be independently led by a Managing Director. This empowered leadership model aims to drive the individual business units toward ambitious growth targets while further strengthening Axxela’s position as an industry leader.

The newly established business units and their leadership appointments are:

Gas Distribution: Kehinde Alabi, formerly Chief Operating Officer, now Managing Director, Gas Distribution

Gas Midstream Infrastructure: Franklin Umole, formerly Director of Business Development, now Managing Director, Gas Midstream Infrastructure

Integrated Power: Olufisayo Duduyemi, previously Chief Strategy & Services Officer, now Managing Director, Integrated Power

Regional Business: Timothy Ononiwu, now Managing Director, Regional Business, will also continue to serve as Group Chief Financial Officer

Additionally, the Group’s Corporate Operations will be led by Tuoyo Ejueyitchie, formerly General Counsel and Company Secretary, now, Director of Corporate Operations.

The new Group Chief Executive Officer, Ogbemi Ofuya, is spearheading the enterprise reorganisation. With extensive experience in the oil and gas industry and a private equity background at Helios Investment Partners, he is uniquely positioned to guide Axxela through this transformative phase.

Speaking on the reorganisation exercise, Ogbemi Ofuya said, ‘We are on the right side of history, a pivotal moment in Africa, where we must elevate the importance of natural gas as a transition fuel and a driver of industrial growth across the continent. This restructuring positions us to deepen domestic gas utilisation, improve supply reliability, and strengthen our capacity to meet evolving market demands. At Axxela, we believe that the Federal Government’s energy transition agenda is more than just a policy shift, its a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.”

“As Nigeria accelerates efforts toward a cleaner and more efficient energy future, our ambition is clear: to continue to bridge gas infrastructure gaps, build pipelines that unlock access to untapped industrial clusters, and expand our power development programs. By integrating backward along the value chain, we aim to serve the market better and deliver innovative energy solutions.” Ogbemi Ofuya added.

This reorganisation is a bold move that further reaffirms Axxela’s dedication to driving the transformative narrative of Africa’s energy future. Axxela remains committed to its strategic direction and is positioned to continue to grow during this transition and beyond.

Axxela Limited is the pioneer private sector developer of natural gas solutions and captive power generation in Nigeria, a company co-owned by Helios Investment Partners and Sojitz Corporation. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast natural gas infrastructure network. With over 360km of natural gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, Transit Gas Nigeria Limited, and other special purpose vehicles.