Apple debunks sale of Siri data allegations after $95m settlement

by Peter Anayo0119
 BLESSING  TAIWO 
Apple has reiterated its commitment to user privacy following a recent settlement in a class action lawsuit alleging the unauthorised use of Siri data.
The company clarified that it has never sold Siri data, nor used it to create marketing profiles or targeted advertisements.
Last week, Apple agreed to pay $95 million to settle a lawsuit claiming that Siri had inadvertently recorded private conversations after being unintentionally activated.
Plaintiffs alleged that these recordings were disclosed to third parties, including advertisers. Although the settlement was reached, Apple did not admit to any wrongdoing, maintaining its stand that the allegations were unfounded.
In a statement issued by the company, it stated, “Apple has never used Siri data to build marketing profiles, never made it available for advertising, and never sold it to anyone for any purpose.”
The tech giant explained that Siri is designed with privacy at its core. Most Siri requests are processed directly on users’ devices to minimise data sharing. In cases where server input is required, Apple emphasised that only minimal data is transmitted, ensuring user anonymity through random identifiers rather than personal accounts.
Apple further clarified that audio recordings of Siri interactions are not retained unless users explicitly opt-in to assist in improving the service. Even then, the recordings are used exclusively for that purpose and can be revoked at any time.
The settlement, which could see eligible Apple customers receiving up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, has led to many interpreting the resolution as an admission of guilt, a notion Apple strongly refutes.
The company stressed that privacy remains a foundational principle in all its products and services, including Siri.
In its efforts to enhance privacy, Apple highlighted advancements in on-device processing and private cloud computing. These technologies enable Siri to deliver personalised results without compromising users’ security or storing sensitive data on Apple servers.

