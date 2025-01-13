40 farmers, fishermen killed, many missing, several others injured in Dumba community attack by Boko Haram in Borno

.Zulum condemns attack

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

At least 40 farmers and fishermen, were killed many missing and several others injured when suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded Dumba community in Kukawa local government area of Borno state.

Our correspondent learnt that the incident occurred on Sunday 12 January 2025, when suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP ) attackers invaded some farmers and fishermen at Dumba community, near Baga in Kukawa local government area.

A source from the community said about 40 farmers were killed while the whereabouts of many who escaped the attack are being traced for reunion with their families.

Reacting on the incident, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar condemned the attack on Dumba community and called on the military to intensify efforts to completely wipe out the insurgents.

The statement said “On Sunday 12 January 2025, armed militia suspected to be Boko Haram/ISWAP terrrosits attacked some farmers and fishermen at Dumba community, near Baga in Kukawa LGA.”

Gov Zulum said nvestigations has commenced on the circumstances behind this attack, as Initial report indicated that 40 farmers have been killed while the whereabouts of many who escaped the attack are yet to be traced for reunion with their families.

“The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umaru Zulum, condemned this attack in strong terms, and called on the officers and men of Operation Hadin Kai to track and obliterate the insurgent elements that are operating at Dumba and other similar enclaves in the Lake Chad Area. Gov Zulum also commiserated with the victims and their families, while assuring that those still missing will be found and reunited with their families, ” the statement said.

“With deep sorrow and anguish, I received the sad news of the attack on Dumba where scores of our farmers and fishermen were killed by the terrorists. On behalf of the government, I sympathise with the victims’ families. Let me assure the citizens of Borno that this matter will be thoroughly investigated for further necessary action. Let me use this opportunity to call on the armed forces to track and deal decisively with the perpetrators of this heinous act of violence against our innocent citizens”, echoed Gov Zulum.

According to the statement, “it was observed that the farmers strayed off the security corridor established by the security agencies, and went into an enclave that is yet to be cleared. Such enclaves are usually prone to nocturnal attacks by marauding terrorists, as well as being contaminated with landmines. Gov Zulum called on citizens not to venture beyond the safety zones that are demarcated by the government and security agencies.”

Gov Zulum further stated that “the Government has clearly demarcated the land for safe farming and economic activities, allowing the military to focus on clearing the unsafe areas where security clearance and combat operations could be conducted. It is important for our citizens not to go into areas where there may be exchange of fires, or where the terrorists may be lurking and trespassing”.

While commending the Armed Forces for its consistent effort, Zulum urged them to ensure that vast tracks of land are cleared for human resettlement and agriculture, consistent with Gov Zulum’s sustainable solutions to managing internal displacement in Borno State..

“The Borno Governments called on farmers, fishermen and local communities to operate within the “safe corridors” demarcated by the armed forces. The safe corridors consist of vast tracks of land which were cleared and decontaminated of explosives where settlement, fishing and farming could be safely carried out under the dutiful watch of our gallant security forces. It is dangerous to stray away from the demarcated safe corridors in order to enable the security forces to concentrate on safeguarding lives, while continuing to engage the terrorists without fear of the citizens being used as human shields by the terrorists. The Government also calls on citizens to report any sighting of strange movements within or near their settlements and farmlands for speedy action.”, the statement further said.

