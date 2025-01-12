Tinubu’s ban on alleged homosexuality in military commendable -Senator Shehu Sani 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has lauded the approval of a ban on homosexuality in the military in what he describes as ban on citizens of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Nigerian military personnel have been banned from engaging in homosexuality, lesbianism, bestiality, cross-dressing, and other activities considered against the ethics of the Armed Forces.

Additionally, service members are prohibited from body piercing, tattooing, disorderly conduct, drunkenness on or off duty, and amorous relationships with subordinates or their spouses.

These directives are outlined in Section 26 of the revised Harmonised Armed Forces Terms and Conditions of Service, approved by President Bola Tinubu on December 16, 2024.

A portion of the document states, “An officer must not engage in homosexuality, lesbianism, or bestiality. He/she is also prohibited from participating in activities associated with the LGBTQIA2S+ community or cross-dressing.”

The rules extend to financial and legal obligations, requiring officers to pay dues such as vehicle licenses and insurance promptly. Failing to meet these obligations or issuing dud cheques is classified as a serious offence.

Officers are also restricted from joining secret societies or political parties, misusing government property, engaging in private businesses, or accepting gifts and favors from junior colleagues.

The document further cautions that misuse of government resources or actions likely to discredit the armed forces are strictly forbidden. However, the specific disciplinary measures for violating these rules were not disclosed.

Speaking on the ban, Sani who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pointed out that the step is in the right direction.

This was contained in a post on the official X handle of the Senator, who stated that the banning of the citizens of Sodom and Gomorrah from the Nigerian Military is a welcome development and should be commended.

The former federal lawmaker’s post suggested that he was speaking about the approval by the President to ban homosexuality in the Nigerian Military.

Senator Shehu Sani did not specifically mention this in his post but his comment was coming some hours after the President approved the ban.

Senator Sani wrote, “Banning the citizens of Sodom and Gomorrah from the Nigerian Military is a welcome and commendable action.”