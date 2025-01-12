Soludo emerges SUN 2024 Gov of the year

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

In recognition of his impactful leadership and solidifying his status as an example in progressive governance, the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has been named the Sun Nigeria 2024 Governor of the Year.

Presenting the letter of award to the Governor at the Governor’s Lodge on Friday night, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of SUN Newspapers, Mr Onuoha Ukeh said the decision followed weeks of diligent inspection and a painstaking selection process by the publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, and Sunday Sun.

He also cited among reasons advanced for the award to include his ambitious road infrastructure projects spanning all 21 local government areas of Anambra State, his investments in human capital development pivotal initiatives in healthcare, education, youth empowerment, skills acquisition, and seed capital programmes, among others.

Responding, Soludo thanked SUN editorial Board for the award and promised to grace the occasion come March 1, 2025 when the award will be formally conferred on him in Lagos.

Ukeh was accompanied by some members of the editorial board to the visit.

