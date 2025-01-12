SOLUDO ATTENDS ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY MASS CELEBRATION, CALLS FOR COLLECTIVE ACTION AGAINST INSECURITY

By Christian ABURIME

In a heartfelt demonstration of support for the nation’s armed forces, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, attended the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Mass Celebration held at the Cathedral Church of St. Faith, Awka.

Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim accompanied the Governor to the event. The service was in honour and remembrance of the fallen heroes as well as to encourage other serving military personnel in protection and defence of the nation’s territorial integrity

The Mass, an integral part of the day’s event, was officiated by the Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Alexander Chibuzor Ibezim

In a sermon, Ven. C.C Mgbemena, focused on faithfulness to the calling of Christ, emphasizing that perseverance will help the church achieve its calling.

Ven. Mgbemena tasked the church on praying for the government to succeed and strive to become the bridge and the light, rather than the walls that divide

Governor Soludo, addressing the congregation, emphasized the vital role that sober living plays in ensuring the safety and well-being of service members.

“This is an important service as a forerunner to the armed forces remembrance day celebration. It is an annual ritual, and 2025 is our year of collective triumph.

The Governor said that the service is not just an opportunity to remember the fallen heroes but a time to call for action.

“We, in unison, can rise up to condemn the criminal acts going on. It is not just about the ideology of idolatry that the criminals are perpetuating but about the gods that they worship. There is a connection between what they do and idolatry.

“They are nothing but organized criminals who live among us. This occasion reminds us of our own civic duty.

“And to the people; security is a collective endeavour. If you see something, say something;” the Governor added.

The Governor’s comments resonated with the audience, which included veterans, active-duty personnel, and local citizens.

As the event concluded, Governor Soludo took a moment to meet with attendees and veterans, exchanging pleasantries and offering words of encouragement. The celebration underscored the governor’s commitment to supporting the security agencies.