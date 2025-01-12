Seyi Tinubu-led STL wins Moniepoint Shield as Abuja Polo Tourney ends on a high   

In a display of skill and strategic nous, STL Polo Club, captained by Seyi Tinubu, who also serves as its patron emerged triumphant in the Moniepoint Cup at the 2024 Abuja National Carnival Polo Tournament, delivering a sterling performance to the admiration of polo enthusiasts that converged for the pulsating game.

The Abuja Carnival Polo Tournament has long been recognized as a premier event, blending the elegance of polo with Nigeria’s vibrant cultural heritage. With Moniepoint’s gold sponsorship, this year’s tournament reached new heights, offering an enhanced experience for players, guests, and the broader community.

The tourney which took place from 4th – 15th December at the Abuja Guards Polo Club, attracted high-profile guests, corporate leaders, and polo enthusiasts from across Nigeria and beyond. The tournament showcased the best of Nigerian polo with 18 teams vying for honours while promoting social connections and cultural exchange.

A special feature of the tournament —the Moniepoint Cup—saw STL Polo locked in an intense battle with Rubicon, a match that epitomized the raw passion and technical excellence of high-goal polo. With a final score of 8-5.5, STL Polo demonstrated why they are considered an emerging force in the Nigerian polo landscape.

Simon Prado stood out as a tactical maestro, his sharp gamesmanship turning the tide for STL Polo after the second chukker. With Seyi Tinubu providing exemplary leadership, his teammates—Yasin Amusan and Kwame Isa— also delivered to give STL the Moneipoint Cup.

Rubicon’s lineup—featuring Mujahid Sirika, Abdurrahman Sirika, Abdulmalik Badamasi captain, and Idris Badamasi—proved to be worthy opponents, pushing STL Polo to their limits with their resilience and tactical approach ensured that every chukker was a battle of wits and horsemanship.

Managing Director of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Babatunde Olofin expressed pride in supporting an event that reflects Nigeria’s sporting spirit and excellence. “The Abuja National Carnival Polo Tournament embodies the determination and commitment of sportsmanship, and determination, aligning seamlessly with our mission to power dreams, foster grit, and inspire success. We are thrilled to partner with the Abuja Guards Polo Club to champion the rich heritage of polo, a sport of kings, while advancing our goal of driving financial inclusion and creating opportunities for growth and prosperity.”

Represented by Okechukwu Eke and Efemena Ogie, Olofin highlighted how Moniepoint’s vision extends beyond traditional banking to creating meaningful experiences that bridge diverse communities. By linking finance with sport, Moniepoint aims to showcase how digital innovation can transform elite spaces into platforms for broader societal impact. “At the intersection of finance and sport, we see a powerful opportunity to unite communities, celebrate cultural excellence, and foster economic growth,” Olofin added. “Our solutions have been pivotal in shaping an inclusive financial services landscape, and we remain dedicated to reimagining these spaces—making them more transparent, accessible, and economically transformative.” He said.

Other guests at the game include: Maj Gen. Adamu Laka, Chairman of the Nigerian Army Polo Association (NAPA), Tony Isodje, past captain of the Port Harcourt Polo club, Alh Abdullahi Ibrahim, President Guards Polo Club, Sardaunan Dutse, Alh. Nasiru Haladu Danu, Hon Baba Hassan, Umar Aliyu, Secretary, Abuja Guards Polo Club and CSP Usman Abdullahi Machika, Chairman of the Nigeria Police Polo Association.

Moniepoint is Nigeria’s leading financial institution helping 10 million businesses and individuals access seamless payments, banking, credit, and business management tools.