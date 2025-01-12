Senator Orji Kalu congratulates new Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Azuta-Mbata

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial Zone, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his emergence as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The election, held on Friday at the Old Government Lodge in Enugu, saw delegates from Rivers State unanimously nominating Azuta-Mbata for the position. His emergence follows the zoning of the role to Rivers State after the passing of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who represented Imo State.

Azuta-Mbata, the first Ikwerre native to serve as Rivers East Senator under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, assumes leadership at a pivotal moment for the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

He is also the first Rivers native to head Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Kalu, who is the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, in a statement on Sunday said that he was confident that Senator Azuta-Mbata would bring his wealth of experience into the role.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, on your emergence as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“Over the years, you have established yourself as a distinguished businessman, politician, and statesman, serving Rivers State and Nigeria with excellence and dedication.

“I am confident that your wealth of experience and expertise will greatly benefit this role. There is no doubt that you possess the necessary credentials to champion the cause of Ndi Igbo and strategically position the Igbo people within the complexities of today’s Nigerian politics.

“Please know that I remain fully committed to supporting you as we move forward together.”

