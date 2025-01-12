PDP celebrates return of two founding fathers in Akwa Ibom

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the return of two eminent founding fathers of the party, Hon. Chief Edet Isong and Prince Emmanuel Isong in Akwa Ibom State.

A statement from the party said Ward 2 branch of the Peoples Democratic Party received the returnees last weekend at a lavish ceremony held at Uyo, the state capital.

“I am back home to contribute, support and work for my family PDP- Chief Isong said adding “I cannot be outside and support my good friend, Chief Uno Etim Uno. I am here because of a man who is working tirelessly to put Akwa Ibom State in the right direction ”

Ward 2, Peoples Democratic Party in Urue-offong/Oruko celebrated the return of the former Transition Chairman, Chief Edet Isong (Okeosisi 1) and Retired INEC Director, Prince Emmanuel Isong with fanfare.

Until his return to the PDP, Chief Isong was an active member of the Young People’s Party (YPP) after his defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The former state chairmanship candidate praised the PDP family in Ward Two for their steadfastness and contributions towards the growth of the party in Urue-offong/Oruko.

He also acknowledged the exeptional leadership style of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno and leaders of the party in Ward Two and Urue-offong/Oruko which influenced his return to the umbrella party.

In her remark, Deputy Ward Chairman, Mrs Nkoyo Unanaonwi, who stood in for the Ward Chairman, thank Chief Isong for coming back home to the PDP family.

Nkoyo expressed happiness in receiving back a man whose footprint, she said, cannot be forgotten in Ward Two and Urue-offong/Oruko at large.

Goodwill messages also poured in from stakeholders such as; Hon Victor Amah, Hon Edet Isong Ukpong, Mr Ikpe Effiong, Chief Daniel Afiakurue, Mr Emman Isong, Mrs Uwem Edet Okon, Comr Clement Walter, who in one voice expressed their excitement catching a big fish while fishing, and also described the return as a plus for PDP in Ward Two and Urue-offong/Oruko.