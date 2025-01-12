Ohaneze PG: South East Senate caucus salutes Sen. Mbata

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The South East Senate Caucus congratulates Senator Azuta Mbata on his emergence as the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

In a statement in Abuja at the weekend, the leader of the Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said Senator Mbata’s victory at the election during the Ohaneze General Assembly in Enugu, marks a milestone in the history of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

The caucus he said has firm confidence in Senator Mbata’s pedigree and leadership qualities that are solid enough to steer Ohaneze to achieve the much desired unity and development in Igboland and command the ability to also reach out to similar associations outside Igboland to enhance good relationships for the unity of Nigeria.

“We as a caucus have the confidence that Ohaneze as constituted under the leadership of Sen Mbata would weave the entire Igbo race cohesively together in unity, peace and make Ohaneze a veritable rallying point for Ndigbo wherever they may be.

“Such trajectory we believe would no doubt encourage, instill confidence and reinvigorate the ability of our people to pursue their individual and collective goal to achieve sustainable development for the overall benefit of Igboland and Nigeria.

“The caucus also lauds the delegates at the general assembly and the political leadership particularly the state governors for their unwavering commitment to support the New Ohaneze leadership to succeed”, Abaribe said.

The caucus congratulates the outgoing PG Nze Ozichukwu for leading Ohaneze to hand over the reigns of leadership to Senator Mbata in a peaceful election.

The caucus enjoins Ndigbo to give Senator Mbata and his executive full support in carrying out his mandate to restore the dignity and prosperity of Alaigbo.

