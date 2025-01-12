22.1 C
Lagos
January 12, 2025
Ohanaeze Ndigbo New Executive: Tinubu, Atiku congratulates Mbata, others, charges them on unity

by Editor047

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his election as the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

 

Azuta-Mbata, a former senator, represented Rivers East in the Senate from 1999 to 2007.

 

He was elected as president of the preeminent Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group at its meeting in Enugu on Friday.

 

President Tinubu also congratulates the group on the successful leadership transition and enjoins the new leaders to uphold the principles of their predecessors.

 

The President recognises the critical role of socio-cultural organisations in nation-building; hence, his commitment to promoting dialogue among our ethnic nationalities.

 

President Tinubu wishes the newly elected Ohanaeze Ndigbo president success as he takes on this onerous yet noble and lofty task.

 

similarly, Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, congratulates Senator Azubuike Mbata on his election as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex socio-cultural organisation for the Igbo people of Nigeria.
Atiku, the Waziri of Adamawa, also felicitates with other members of the new executive expected to pilot the affairs of Ohaneze Ndigbo.
The former Vice President further commends the peaceful and credible conduct of the election held in Enugu State on Friday.
He acknowledges the exemplary leadership of the South East Governors’ Forum in ensuring a free and fair election coupled with a smooth transition, adding that there are lessons to be learnt from the alliance forged by participants despite their  political diversity.
He reechoes the words of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that Mbata’s victory  “marks a significant moment for the organization” and signals “a new era of progress, unity, and development.”
He notes that the Mbata-led executive are no strangers to the divisions that has plagued our nation, and charges them to not only work assiduously at uniting Ndigbo around shared values, but also work in tandem with other similar socio-cultural organisations in enthroning a new regime of unity.
He underscores the imperative of the promotion of tolerance and inter communal relations to engender peace, a requisite for stability and development.
Atiku says the promotion of unity and peace is inevitable in the fostering of a united front to combat the sorry state of our socio-economic conditions and improve the well-being of Nigerians.
According to Atiku, Mbata’s experience as a lawmaker and administrator, together with the collective exposures of the new executive, put them in good stead to deliver on their mandate.
He wishes Mbata and his team a successful tenure to the benefit of  Ndigbo in particular and Nigeria in general.

