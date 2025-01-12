NDLEA seizes N1.1bn worth of codeine shipment in Rivers

.Seizes 6 vehicles, 40ft trailer load skunk in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has seized a total of 338,200 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth more than N1.1billion in street value.

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the seizures were made between Thursday and Friday at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers.

He said that the drugs were intercepted in two containers watch-listed by the agency following processed intelligence.

Babafemi said that the illicit consignments were discovered during joint examination of the containers by NDLEA’s operatives, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security agencies.

In a similar vein, Babafemi said operatives of the anti-narcotic agency arrested and detained, Bariu Aliyu (alias Malo), the traditional chief priest of Igunuko shrine, Alpha beach Ajah Lekki.

Babafemi said he was nabbed on October 25, after over three months of manhunt for him.

He said that 2,760kg skunk was recovered from him.

“Though two of his accomplices were earlier arrested at the shrine last year and had since been charged and convicted in court, Bariu was said to be the leader of the syndicate,”he said.

“Meanwhile, a suspect, Habibu Ya’u, 23, was nabbed by NDLEA’s officers who raided Gadar Tamburawa, Zaria road, Kano on Thursday,”he said.

Babafemi said that the operatives recovered 45 blocks of cannabis weighing 24.2kg; and 40,800 pills of opioids including tramadol from him.

He quoted the NDLEA’s Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa(rtd), as commending the officers and men of PHPC, Lagos, and Kano Commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts were well appreciated.

Also, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it intercepted a large quantity of drugs while they were being distributed into six vehicles on Saturday in Abuja.

This operation was confirmed by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, on Sunday.

Babafemi said that the act was carried out at an abandoned fuel station in Kagini, Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja for onward distribution to some Northern states.

He said that the intelligence-led operation, which took place at about 01:20am on the said day led to the seizure of not only the large illicit consignment but also the trailer and the six vehicles.

“These are Toyota Van, Toyota Camry car, Toyota Sienna bus, JAC 4-wheel-drive Hilux truck, Toyota Corolla car and a Vento Passat car.

“A suspect, 42-year-old Isaac Monday Desmond has been arrested in connection with the illicit drugs.

“The consignment was loaded into the trailer at Uzebba in Owan local council area of Edo State,”he said.

“In another raid in the FCT, two suspects: Anthony Nnamdi, 42, and Abba Ali, 27, were arrested by NDLEA officers at Nyanya,”he said.

Babafemi said that a combined 1.398kg cocaine and a precursor substance used in preparing crack cocaine were recovered from them respectively.

The trailer seized by the NDLEA operatives in FCT

He added that no fewer than 20 wraps of cocaine weighing 330gms were recovered from a cargo going to Australia at a logistics firm in Lagos.

Babafemi said that NDLEA’s officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, intercepted the consignments.

“The cocaine parcels were concealed around the body of face cream containers in the shipment,”he said.

“With the same vigour, commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, (WADA), sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

“These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Ijaye Housing Estate Junior Secondary School, Lagos state; surrendered Boko Haram members at Hajj camp, Maiduguri, Borno state.

“Others include; Muslim faithful during their Juma’at prayer at Kamba Central Mosque, Kebbi state, while Kano state Command paid a WADA advocacy visit to the District Head of Danbatta, Dr. Mansur Mukhtar, among others,” he said.(NAN)