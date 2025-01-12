NCPC boss urges Pilgrims to embrace Spirituality over material wealth 

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission( NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite with the second batch of Christian Pilgrims in Jerusalem.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has emphasized the importance of embracing spirituality over material wealth.

Speaking in Bethlehem during the Jerusalem Pilgrim award ceremony for the second batch of Christian pilgrims, Bishop Adegbite noted that spirituality cannot be quantified with money.

According to the statement by the Senior Information Officer, Kande Ibrahim stated that the Executive Secretary urged pilgrims to adopt a more spiritual lifestyle, prioritizing faith, community, and personal values.

“In a world that often prioritizes material wealth, it is essential to remember that true joy and fulfillment come from meaningful relationships and spiritual development,” Bishop Adegbite said.

The NCPC boss expressed confidence and hope for Nigeria’s future, praising President Bola Tinubu for his support to Christian pilgrims and the church. He also prayed for wisdom for government leaders, acknowledging the challenges of leadership.

“God will keep President Bola Tinubu as leadership is not easy, but when God appoints you, he will keep you, and we will reap the good of Nigeria,” Bishop Adegbite said.

In her remarks, the Charge d’ Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Israel, Mrs. Nonyelum Afoekelu, lauded the efforts of Bishop Adegbite in ensuring a smooth and hitch-free pilgrimage exercise.

“The Executive Secretary is truly a dedicated Chief Executive. He has shown so much passion to the service of God and the nation, Nigeria. He was here last October to ensure everything was set on the ground for the welfare and safety of all Nigerian Christian pilgrims who will come here for pilgrimage.”

She added, “I want to also appreciate all pilgrims for their good behavior, so far we have recorded zero abscondment. I enjoin you all to always pray for our dear nation Nigeria.”

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Ophir Tours, Mr. Israel Goldstein, commended Bishop Adegbite for his transparent leadership and praised the second batch of Christian pilgrims for their good behavior and worthy representation of Nigeria.

Mr. Goldstein emphasized the positive diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and Israel/Jordan, praying for more collaboration in the future.

