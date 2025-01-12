20.2 C
Lagos
January 12, 2025
Trending now

AfDB, partners move to accelerate universal electrification efforts

The relics of Toyota Matrix car and Bajaj Tricycle that collided along…

Benue investment coy to establish trust fund for young entrepreneurs

Naira abuse: EFCC confirms invitation of Okoya’s sons for questioning

Seyi Tinubu-led STL wins Moniepoint Shield as Abuja Polo Tourney ends on…

NDDC Executive Director Urges Support for the Elderly

Glo-Sponsored African Voices Changemakers hosts Hollywood star, Djimon Hounsou.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo New Executive: Tinubu, Atiku congratulates Mbata, others, charges them on…

Ohaneze PG: South East Senate caucus salutes Sen. Mbata

2025: INEC rejects N40billion allocation

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Naira abuse: EFCC confirms invitation of Okoya’s sons for questioning

by Editor098

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited  two children of billionaire businessman, Chief Razaq Okoya, for questioning over alleged naira abuse.

The EFCC Spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

“Yes, they have been invited; the two children, Wahab and Raheem Okoya are expected to report to the commission’s Lagos office for questioning on Monday.

”They are to report to the Head, Special Operations Team, at the 15A Awolowo Road Office of the commission by 10 am on Monday,”  he said

NAN reports that the two brothers were sighted  in a video flaunting and spraying bundles of N1,000 notes in a promotional clip for Raheem’s new song titled “Credit Alert”.

In the video, the duo, dressed in white traditional attires, danced while a mobile policeman held stacks of crisp naira notes, which they flung into the air.

The act, perceived by many as disregard for the law, drew condemnation on social media, with some Nigerians expressing doubts about accountability due to their father’s influential status.(NAN)

Related posts

DG admonishes corps members against misconduct

GODGIFT

Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos N3.366trn appropriation bill for 2025

Peter Anayo

DHQ confirms death of six soldiers, 34 terrorists in Borno clash

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO