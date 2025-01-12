Lagos govt seeks dialogue as state broadcasting staff  begin strike Monday  

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has urged staff of its television station (LTV), Radio Lagos, Eko FM and Traffic FM who have concluded plans to embark on an industrial action Monday 13th, January, to shelve the move and allow ongoing dialogue over minimum wage issues.

The government stated that allowing amicable resolution of the dispute raised by the workers would yield success for both parties involved in the wage issues rather than embark on an industrial action that could truncate business flow in Lagos.

The government’s response came on the proposed strike by the journalists and other staff of the broadcasting media houses who claimed that the government had ignored all strike warnings written to them.

Months after pushing for the increment of salary, staff of Lagos Television (LVT), Radio Lagos/EKO FM, and Lagos Traffic Radio have disclosed plans to begin an indefinite strike over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

The strike, which is being organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union (RATTAWU), is expected to commence today with aims to press the government to address the long-standing demands of the workers.

In a document sent to members and the State government on Wednesday, the strike will commence at the Lagos Television premises and will involve all members of the NUJ and RATTAWU working at Lagos Television, Radio Lagos/EKO FM, and Lagos Traffic Radio.

This proposed strike is expected to disrupt broadcasting services in these stations and may have a significant impact on the state’s media landscape.

According to the document co-signed by Comrade Babasola Thompson, Chairman of RATTAWU and Comrade Akinyemi Faji, Chairman of the NUJ, the strike is not only about the welfare of the workers but also about the importance of fair labour practices.

The unions are demanding that the government take immediate action to address the pressing issues that they claim have been pending for several months.

Appealing on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner, Establishments and Training, Afolabi Ayantayo, stated that due process should be allowed while responding to the proposed strike.

Ayantayo said: “The proposed strike, which is planned to start on Monday, January 13, 2025, is to press home the demand of NUJ and RATTAWU – that the Government should migrate their members to the mainstream civil service.

“A consideration of the request was initiated through a meeting between representatives of the Government, led by the Honourable Commissioner for Establishments and Training, and the leadership of the Unions on January 8, 2025.

“The meeting rose with a resolution that the agitation of the Unions would be presented to the Lagos State Executive Council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, entry into the Lagos State Civil Service has laid down policies and procedures.

“Therefore, the Union members are advised to rethink their plan to proceed on an industrial action for an amicable resolution of the dispute.”